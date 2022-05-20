It's unbelievable that the same channel that produces senseless daily soaps can also churn out a show as meaningful and pioneering as Anupamaa. No wonder it rules the TRP chart right from the time it has been on-air.

Finally, fans are being served what they've been craving for a long time. Rising above all societal taboos, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) are finally tying the knot.

For the unversed, Anupama is a middle-aged woman who dared to go against all odds and divorced her disloyal husband Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey). Being a dance connoisseur, she then established herself as an independent working woman who later crossed paths with Anuj Kapadia, a businessman, and former college acquaintance.

After a series of events, Anupama and Anuj built a bond based on love and respect for each other, and they eventually chose to 'grow old together'.

This show's maturity was evident in how it rationally tackled every real criticism that women confront in their families and society. The impassioned dialogues were a rebuke to anybody who attempts to crush a woman's wings if she wants to live her life on her own terms.

Twitter has been shipping the couple since the outset and is now overjoyed that they are finally married.

From bapuji asking Anu to think about anuj as his life partner to

Bapuji today doing kanyadhan is one of most beautiful progress 😍😍#anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnKiShaadi

MAAN KA MILAN pic.twitter.com/mSw7zjSfOv — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) May 20, 2022

His RESPECT His TRUST in her

He surrenders himself to be with her FOREVER ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭#MaAnKiShaadi

MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH #Anupamaa

MAAN KA MILAN pic.twitter.com/GHG5sAt97i — Preeti S (@SridharanPreeti) May 20, 2022

Many weddings take place in real world and in ITV💥

But only few are remembered for yrs to come...#MaAnKiShaadi is one such wedding 🙌❤

It is carved forever in the hearts of many!!✨💞

A wedding that will inspire many to give second chance at life💝#Anupamaa

MAAN KA MILAN pic.twitter.com/10hynrKh5E — Komal (@Komal_A05) May 20, 2022

After almost 2 years title track plays

'Patni saathi, sakhi Maa #Anupamaa'



After divorse, i never thought these lines will be played again.



But today at the most beautiful momemt these are played again and i just loved it !! 🥰



MAAN KA MILAN — Maneet Bhullar (@maneet_bhullar) May 20, 2022

Anupama exemplifies the courage that defies conventions. There's barely any show that has touched as many lives as Anupamaa has.