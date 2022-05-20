It's unbelievable that the same channel that produces senseless daily soaps can also churn out a show as meaningful and pioneering as Anupamaa. No wonder it rules the TRP chart right from the time it has been on-air.

Finally, fans are being served what they've been craving for a long time. Rising above all societal taboos, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) are finally tying the knot.

Anupamaa and Anuj wedding

For the unversed, Anupama is a middle-aged woman who dared to go against all odds and divorced her disloyal husband Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey). Being a dance connoisseur, she then established herself as an independent working woman who later crossed paths with Anuj Kapadia, a businessman, and former college acquaintance.  

After a series of events, Anupama and Anuj built a bond based on love and respect for each other, and they eventually chose to 'grow old together'. 

Source: News18

This show's maturity was evident in how it rationally tackled every real criticism that women confront in their families and society. The impassioned dialogues were a rebuke to anybody who attempts to crush a woman's wings if she wants to live her life on her own terms.

Twitter has been shipping the couple since the outset and is now overjoyed that they are finally married.

Anupama exemplifies the courage that defies conventions. There's barely any show that has touched as many lives as Anupamaa has.