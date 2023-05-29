Every other week, we come across videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli talking about each other, which are so wholesome that they help us get through the week. Of course, they’ve spoiled us with unrealistic expectations, and we aren’t getting over them anytime soon. So, a recent video of the two being wholesome together has almost caused a stir on the internet.

During an event for Puma, Virat and Anushka talked about their relationship, work and shared funny anecdotes. In a segment, Virat was asked to respond to a dialogue that Anushka Sharma would say. She went with a classic scene from Band Baaja Baaraat, where she was declining Bittoo’s business proposal. Kohli responded with the perfect dialogue, recreating the scene.

She goes like: “Pyaar vyapaar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithti, nah bhaiya main toh single hi best.”

He responds: “Business karle mere saath, bread pakode ki kasam kabhi dhoka nahi dunga.”

We were surprised, sure, but so was the actress. She then mentioned that one of the things that she liked about Virat when they were dating was the fact that he has a good memory. And that helps her because she’s forgetful. She added that his “Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhoka nahi dunga” felt like a proposal. Adorbs.

Watch the clip here:

Aww, indeed.