Pasoori, the hit number from Coke Studio crooned by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has gained massive fan-following in India since its release. After a year, T-series has brought its remake titled Pasoori Nu in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. The recreated version of the original song is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Source: YouTube

Just like every other bad remakes that we have come across in recent times, this one isn’t great either. Why was it remade? And how come Arijit Singh had agreed to it?

The Pasoori fans have many questions in their heads right now.

Source: A still from Pasoori Nu

Amid massive backlash against the makers of the Pasoori remake, Arijit Singh has allegedly revealed the reason for singing the track.

An unverified Twitter account (@WhoamI) which reportedly belongs to Arijit Singh claims that the singer accepted the offer to sing the remake of Pasoori for charity purpose.

Source: Facebook/Arijit Singh

“Ek aur baat mere sunne walon ko batana chahta hoon I am overwhelmed with your love for me now I seek for your love for others too. Mujhe pyar karne ke chakkar me mujhe defend karne lage ho aur bakion se joojh rahe ho apna time waste kar rahe ho,” the initial tweet reads.

Reacting to this, a Twitter user @WeJustStardust asked, “Sir why not reject a song like that as a no.1 singer of Bollywood?” To which, Arijit’s unverified account replied saying, “Well, the maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged that’s more important thode gaali kha lenge.”

Here are the tweets:

Ek aur baat mere sunne walon ko batana chahta hoon



I am overwhelmed with your love for me

now I seek for your love for others too.

mujhe pyar karne ke chakkar me mujhe defend karne lage ho

aur bakion se joojh rahe ho

apna time waste kar rahe ho — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

well

The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for undee privileged

thats more important

thode gaali kha lenge🤣 — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

It all started when Arijit Singh’s unverified account shared that he wish to discuss Pasoori Nu after fans had begun slamming the singer for the track.

lets talk about Pasoori nu — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

Some more tweets that the account posted are here:

It’s important we speak about this as makers need to understand that we feel terrible when a song is been tweaked around for no reason — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

and I pray that the makers understand whats needed and whats not — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

also I would like to address my listeners



please dont be biased.

be clear

open your eyes

listen with your heart

accept and reject accordingly



thats what will save music — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

everyone needs to understand one thing

music is one of the things which can stop a war.



what we are doing here is the opposite — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

No no I always knew it will have reaction

and I am not sad at all — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

remake should have the original vibe alive

some extra things as ornament

but if it takes you to another trip

remakes tend to be lost — WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) June 26, 2023

Anyway, let’s check out the reactions:

I'm glad that you took this project, if you had rejected ..anybody else would have done it and this cause wouldn't have served…. Lots of Respect to you, Sir 💙 https://t.co/MgVxtygphB — Swarnaaa | 'DARD' ALBUM 2.0 🌧️🎵🏠💙 (@SwarnaDz) June 26, 2023

BRUH!!

THIS WORLD DOESN'T DESERVE YOU MAN. Koi itna selfless kaise ho sakta hai 😭😭😭 https://t.co/l4oTWAjvzS — #ArijitSinghHindiBracket🔜 (@TereHawale) June 26, 2023

This made me tear up a little bit.. God bless you Arijit! The song is not really bad. People are overreacting for obvious reasons. Only love and best wishes for you ❤️. https://t.co/BeG54SXWbj — zinia (@ziniastar) June 26, 2023

He knew he will receive hate for the remake of pasoori

Still he did it for such a good cause

Such a great human 💕, wish people understood him a bit more https://t.co/oYALyp2YL3 — Niranjana (@ArijitianNiro) June 26, 2023

No media outlet will talk about this but this was his only reason for doing the song. A terrific artist & even a better man.. https://t.co/7lQ4x6Yqg4 — JSR (@wastedman69) June 26, 2023

Real king man!!

wn an artist have guts to accept yes it wasn't needed.!!

Another reason why this man is a gem..

Hearing this my respect for u has increased u did it fr love n fr a cz🫶🏻❤️dey did it fr d sake of it dats make d whole difference.

bow down to king🫶🏻#ArijitSingh https://t.co/etoJYFPeiu — abhirayrkkh🇮🇳( AbhiRa 'THE IDIOTS') (@genextharshali) June 27, 2023

So that's why. You are such a great human being dada 🙏❤️

You keep inspiring us and this time we failed you. Sorry about that.

But like phoenix we will rise from our ashes and better ourselves.

We will keep ourselves oblivious to all cheap drama from now on. https://t.co/90NwQ3IL4I — Tuta Hua Saaz Hoon Main (@Riyazournal) June 26, 2023

WHAT I AM CRYING PLS YOURE SO PRECIOUS https://t.co/yDGifCeSS3 — abir (@abir_oriyonian) June 26, 2023

This is the reason why Arijit Singh sang #PasooriNu

It's actually TSeries who needs to blamed not #ArijitSingh he's just doing his job https://t.co/Jr8aPhsiCV — 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂 (@Shreya278) June 26, 2023

in other words, the contractual obligations.. proud of you for doing much for underprivileged people. 🤍 https://t.co/WdFVGEUnCq — heart the world. (@BREATHESGMUSIC) June 26, 2023

I SALUTE THIS MAN'S BRAVERY TO SPEAK UP HIS TRUTH. https://t.co/WGD64G0bvM — Dipti Das | DARD – DReam Album 2.0🏠💙 (@diptidasdrdz) June 26, 2023

This is the reason.. Arijit, what r u even.

Are u a person or god ? U r surprising us again and again by ur work.. https://t.co/mSCEkBYWZO — Sagar72 (@Sagar7212) June 26, 2023

We still love the OG Pasoori, and that’s why we are tuning in to it:

What do you think of the recreated version of Pasoori and Arijit Singh singing it?