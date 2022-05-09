In a short period of time, Vijay Deverakonda, a prominent Telugu actor, has built a name for himself. The now-famous actor made his debut in Ravi Babu's Nuvvila a decade ago and is known for his diverse performances. With his popular but polarising film Arjun Reddy, the actor rose to prominence.

Today, we've put up a list of the actor's highest-rated films on IMDb that have left viewers impressed.

1. Mahanati- 8.5

Nag Ashwin's Telugu biographical film on famed actress Savitri depicts a tragic journey. Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character, while Dulquer Salmaan plays her husband and actor Gemini Ganesan. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda portrays Vijay Anthony, a photojournalist who takes on the task of covering Savitri's life story.

2. Pelli Choopulu- 8.2

Tharun Bhascker's romantic comedy centres around a young boy named Vijay (Vijay Deverakonda), whose father decides to persuade him to marry a girl in the hopes that he will grow up to be a responsible man. He then meets Chitra (Ritu Varma), an ambitious girl who makes a positive difference in his life. Later, the actor received a lot of praise for his work in the film.

3. Arjun Reddy- 8

Arjun Reddy, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has become Deverakonda's best-known film to date. The actor portrayed the titular character, a medical student with anger control issues. Despite being adapted in Hindi and Tamil, the film has received strong criticism for romanticising toxic relationships. However, among the other actors who portrayed the character, Deverakonda's performance is the most noteworthy.

4. Geetha Govindam- 7.7

The romantic comedy follows a young college lecturer, played by Vijay Deverakonda, who makes a blunder and is misconstrued as a pervert. The incident not only shatters any chance for his love story but also threatens his family's future. The film's lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, charmed the audience with their on-screen romance.

5. Yevade Subramanyam- 7.5

Nag Ashwin's debut film, a coming-of-age story, takes the audience on a voyage of self-discovery. The film follows the story of Subbu (Nani) and Rishi (Vijay Deverakonda), two childhood pals who are complete opposites. The untimely demise of the latter leads Subbu to embark on a journey to the Himalayas, which forever alters his life.

6. Dear Comrade- 7.3

The film focuses on Bobby, played by Vijay, who is a fierce student union leader whose life is turned upside down when he meets Lily (Rashmika Mandanna), a state-level cricketer. However, things do not go smoothly in their relationship since his violent streak puts their relationship in jeopardy and throws it off track. The romantic drama is still considered one of the best of the on-screen couple.

7. Taxiwala- 6.9

The horror-comedy stars Vijay Deverakonda as Shiva, who moves to Hyderabad in search of a better life and job. He eventually settles down as a taxi driver. However, he comes to realise that the car is haunted and tries to get rid of it, but he fails since the car returns to him.

8. Nota- 6.3

The political thriller featuring Deverakonda focuses on the son of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. He takes over the position after his father is imprisoned for an illegal case. The new responsibilities, though, place a heavy burden on the young man's shoulders, and he quickly finds himself stuck to his chair for an extended time.

9. World Famous Lover- 5

World Famous Lover, a film by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav, is an amalgamation of four separate love stories. It explores the stories created by Vijay's character while envisioning himself in different roles and with different women. The film is a gripping romantic drama that tackles the dilemmas of sacrifice, loss, and selflessness.

10. Dwaraka- 4.7

In the comedy film, Vijay Deverakonda plays a burglar who is mistaken for a saint and turns into Krishnananda Swami. Meanwhile, Pooja Jhaveri, a girl he met while he was thieving, returns to worship him. The rest of the plot follows his transformation and how he eventually wins her over.

Now the actor is all ready to make his Bollywood debut with Liger alongside Ananya Panday.