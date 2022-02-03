Shark Tank India, one of the most talked-about TV shows in the country, is all we see on social media, memes, and viral videos. And, evidently, even the ‘sharks’ are everywhere now. The seven judges have a new-found fame following the business reality show airing. The more we watch them on the show, the more we want to know about them and their journey to success.

Ashneer Grover, one of the Sharks in the show, has gained immense popularity among viewers even after his fiery responses. So let’s have a look at the luxurious life of the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe.

Grover is one of the richest jury members on the show with a personal net worth of over 700 crore. The active investor, who has put his money into a series of industries, knows how to earn as well as spend. And this Shark particularly splurges on luxury cars. Ashneer’s stunning car collection includes an Audi A6, Porsche Cayman, Mercedes Maybach S650 and a few others.

With a minimalist interior, Grover’s lavish and elegant home in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park is approximately valued at upwards of Rs 30 crore.

Designed by his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, the house has a light beige theme and some aesthetic art pieces to add to the regal look.

And from time to time, Ashneer Grover gives a peek into his extravagant vacations with his family on social media. Here’s how they look.

Before starting BharatPe with Shashvat Nakrani, Ashneer Grover was the Head of New Business at PCJ. Later, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers, Director - Corporate Development at American Express and Vice President at Kotak Investment Banking. And now he has made the financial technology firm BharatPe a Soonicorn.