Another great and extremely engaging discussion has been sparked online. Recently a journalist and author tweeted and called out the misconception that the film industry seems to have about publishing in India. Anindita Ghosh posted screengrabs of the show Bestseller, talking about a specific scene.

It appears that Indian OTT has a greatly exaggerated view of Indian publishing advances. pic.twitter.com/EaWW4WR56l — Anindita Ghose (@aninditaghose) February 18, 2022

Ghosh wrote about a character's dialogue that claims that a writer can actually get '₹10 million' for a book, in our country. Not only this, but the lingo of the dialogue seems to be off as well. Because apparently, according to a Twitter user, in most scenarios, writers are paid advances and not 'signing amounts.'

Many others chimed in and agreed with Anindita Ghosh's tweet, almost wholeheartedly!

Wow! I’d like to talk to the publishers paying these amounts 🤣 — Divya (@divya_anand) February 19, 2022

Please, I need to know. Who is 'she'? What is her email address? — Bhaskar Chattopadhyay (@bhaskey) February 18, 2022

I know.. the writer community should work towards making this the new normal. Drive publishing houses into believing that is the expected range of "signing amount". Walking the lines of.. "Aapda ko avsar mein badalna hai", "maine kaha cloud hai, fayda utha sakte hai".. et al 😜 — Ananya (@ananya_mamabear) February 19, 2022

That's why they don't pay writers ...cos the writers are already making Andha paisa 😀 — Abhisek (@iamAbhisekDas) February 19, 2022

Its like the fight scenes in bollywood movies… you would sure like it to go dishum dishum… but… yea … in real life its usually just a phum. — Vas Shenoy (@shenoy10) February 18, 2022

Tbh in Gehraiyan the guy got published and he was still broke and went back to his old advertising job. — Vegeta Dada 🏹 (@BadalSarkar06) February 19, 2022

Bollywood - screen and OTT has an exaggerated view of life overall. — Rahul Biddappa (@rahulbiddappa) February 19, 2022

What if you can get publishing houses believe in this? 😀 — Ananya (@ananya_mamabear) February 19, 2022

$4 at Vogue situation 🤣🤣 — Samreen (@BeingFeline) February 19, 2022

American filmo ki nakal — Amit અમિત امت (@amitmdave) February 19, 2022

Ha ha I was in splits when I saw the first episode - shoddy writing (script) , rediculous performances. I hope Amazon hires a better studio head. Clearly the Indian stories are lackluster! — Parijat Thakur (@beingpt) February 19, 2022

10 million rupees "signing amount" for an author? Wow. 🤩

And who is the honorable money-giver? La La Land Publishers? — Amrita Talukdar (@amritatwrites) February 19, 2022

Authors get advances. Actors get signing amounts. Sigh. And the amount quoted..... — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) February 18, 2022

This is so funny — Roshani Moorjani (Rowsh-knee) (@RoshMoorjani) February 18, 2022

Genre: Fantasy 😂😂😂 — Rachna رچنا ਰਚਨਾ (@Rachna70) February 19, 2022

It's a tad bit out of touch with reality, if you ask me.