Another great and extremely engaging discussion has been sparked online. Recently a journalist and author tweeted and called out the misconception that the film industry seems to have about publishing in India. Anindita Ghosh posted screengrabs of the show Bestseller, talking about a specific scene.
It appears that Indian OTT has a greatly exaggerated view of Indian publishing advances. pic.twitter.com/EaWW4WR56l— Anindita Ghose (@aninditaghose) February 18, 2022
Ghosh wrote about a character's dialogue that claims that a writer can actually get '₹10 million' for a book, in our country. Not only this, but the lingo of the dialogue seems to be off as well. Because apparently, according to a Twitter user, in most scenarios, writers are paid advances and not 'signing amounts.'
Many others chimed in and agreed with Anindita Ghosh's tweet, almost wholeheartedly!
And who is the honorable money-giver? La La Land Publishers?
It's a tad bit out of touch with reality, if you ask me.