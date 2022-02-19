Another great and extremely engaging discussion has been sparked online. Recently a journalist and author tweeted and called out the misconception that the film industry seems to have about publishing in India. Anindita Ghosh posted screengrabs of the show Bestseller, talking about a specific scene. 

Ghosh wrote about a character's dialogue that claims that a writer can actually get '₹10 million' for a book, in our country. Not only this, but the lingo of the dialogue seems to be off as well. Because apparently, according to a Twitter user, in most scenarios, writers are paid advances and not 'signing amounts.' 

Many others chimed in and agreed with Anindita Ghosh's tweet, almost wholeheartedly!

It's a tad bit out of touch with reality, if you ask me. 