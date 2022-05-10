Now, almost two decades later, the trailer of the second part of the franchise has gripped us to our seats. Titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the film promises breathtaking visuals, a gripping storyline, and an escape to Pandora.
Check out the brand-new teaser poster for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/S9zu2kirDM— Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022
The upcoming movie is set more than a decade after the first film, 'Avatar'. The film follows the journey of Jake, Neytiri, and their children in Pandora and the troubles which the family faces. The film focuses on the lengths the family is willing to go to keep each other alive and safe, the battles they fight, and the tragedies they overcome.
