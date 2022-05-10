Avatar' blew our minds. The epic sci-fi, directed by James Cameron, introduced us to Pandora, the world of Na'vi.

In 2009, Avatar blew our minds. The epic sci-fi, directed by James Cameron, introduced us to Pandora, the world of Na'vi.

Now, almost two decades later, the trailer of the second part of the franchise has gripped us to our seats. Titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the film promises breathtaking visuals, a gripping storyline, and an escape to Pandora.



Check out the brand-new teaser poster for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/S9zu2kirDM — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022

The upcoming movie is set more than a decade after the first film, 'Avatar'. The film follows the journey of Jake, Neytiri, and their children in Pandora and the troubles which the family faces. The film focuses on the lengths the family is willing to go to keep each other alive and safe, the battles they fight, and the tragedies they overcome.



'Avatar: The Way of Water' is directed by James Cameron.

Actors like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet star in the film.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to release only in theatres on December 16, 2022.

Watch the trailer here.