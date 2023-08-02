The trailer for the second instalment of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl was released recently. The actor will once again dawn his female avatar, Pooja, and lure men, creating a chaotic comedy of errors. We will be seeing Ananya Panday as the female lead this year.
From the looks of it, the trailer promises to be a bigger and more entertaining sequel to the original film. As we’re waiting for the film’s release, Internet users have mixed reactions to it.
Take a look:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dream Girl 2 trailer will release on 25th of August. You can watch the entire trailer here:
Top picks for you
EntertainmentPriya Hazra10 months ago | 4 min read