You might already know about the debate that has been going around the national language of our country for the last week. Ever since the political action thriller, Anek, dropped its trailer, netizens have been praising the makers for its take on racism and political conflicts.

In fact, a scene from the trailer has even gone viral.

In the scene, Ayushmann Khurrana and JD Chakravarthy's characters are seen having a thought-provoking conversation during their car ride. When Khurrana asks Chakravarthy why he thinks of him as a North Indian, the latter responds that it is because his Hindi is extremely clear. And, the actor replies back by saying:

So, Hindi decides who is from the North and who is from the South?

The scene is a clear indication of how we use language to ostracize people from different regions in the country.

North Indian nahi, South Indian nahi, East Indian nahi, West Indian nahi. Sirf Indian kaise hota hai aadmi?

This is what netizens had to say about the clip:

You can watch the entire clip here:

This scene in #AnekTrailer beautifully shows the judgement over language that alot of people in India are facing

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek is slated to release on May 27th in cinemas.

