Ajay Devgn is in the news and this time it isn't because of something Kajol did or something SRK did. It's because Devgn very proudly claimed Hindi as our national language and then got schooled by tens of thousands of people.

But if he really thought that, it made us imagine what other ridiculous things he totally might believe in.

1. Rich people get richer after eating paan masala.

2. The Hindi remake of the OG Drishyam (Malayalam) is better.

3. Mandarin is also our national language since Drishyam was dubbed in it as well.

4. The national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana' written by Rabindranath Tagore is also in Hindi.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

5. People watching Vimal ads actually believe that Shah Rukh Khan eats pan masala.

6. Singham is a film about a benevolent cop and not about the glorification of police brutality.

7. You can just walk about a fast-moving, spinning vehicle and not die.

8. When you can't choose between which bike to ride to work today, the best possible option is both.

9. He is ever going to beat Akshay Kumar in terms of nationalistic movies.

10. Ajay Devgn also probably believes that the city Bollywood is set in, i.e, Mumbai (the capital of Maharashtra) primarily speaks Hindi and not Marathi.

11. We will have forgotten about the clusterf**k Son of Sardar was.

12. Nobody will notice that most of what the Hindi film industry does these days is make remakes of the superhit South Indian movies.

13. People won't realise that 'Bolo Jubaan Kesari' basically means paan ke thook wala laal muh.

14. Also Bolo Zubaan Kesari's Zubaan is in Hindi. It's not. The Hindi phrase would Kahiye Jviyha Kesari.

It's okay, Mr Devgn. It's okay to believe what you want. The problem is when you have millions of followers on social media and you go around telling a South Indian actor, that Hindi is the national language, you are inevitably asking to get publicly educated. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. But it's a fair assumption that Googling before you tweet would be far less embarassing.