With Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana is back to bringing unconventional topics into the mainstream. Anubhav Sinha's film tackles the issue of racism and how people in North-East India are still considered as outsiders.

Anek
Source: FilmiBeat Hindi

Nagaland model Andrea Kevichüsa has played the lead actress part in the film and it seems like Anek has sparked many thoughts in the minds of the viewers who've grabbed tickets on the first day!

