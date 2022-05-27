With Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana is back to bringing unconventional topics into the mainstream. Anubhav Sinha's film tackles the issue of racism and how people in North-East India are still considered as outsiders.

Nagaland model Andrea Kevichüsa has played the lead actress part in the film and it seems like Anek has sparked many thoughts in the minds of the viewers who've grabbed tickets on the first day!

#Anek talks about patriotism that brings people together, people with differences who are willing to talk coz the intention is to solve, the need is to love. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk go tell the world ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 27, 2022

#Anek first half thoughts:



It’s an uphill battle to even highlight the complex nature & deep rooted conflicts of an unnamed state in this film (generalisation of NE is jarring)



The film seems confused between educating/preaching & focussing on its main storyline! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 27, 2022

Watched @anubhavsinha ‘ s film #Anek .

This brilliantly shot film depicts the makers honesty & belief in the subject with his brilliant writing & direction.

Wishing you & your team all the best at the box office .@TSeries @ayushmannk @CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/juQ0L6oMlc — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 26, 2022

Saw #Anek at Dubai Censor Board !



STANDING OVATION " Hard Hitting Film ". Full on engaging flick from start to end. @anubhavsinha is Back with Bang. @ayushmannk gave Career Best Performance. Go for it.



🌟🌟🌟1/2. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2022

a film with a big heart & made with passion and it shows! @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk have truly outdone themselves in #Anek #AyushmannKhurrana 💗💗#anubhavsinha — Richa Lakhera (@RICHA_LAKHERA) May 27, 2022

First half, a lot of hard hitting scenes, feels quite scattered. Representation is good to see but many places dialogues are not clear should have provided with subs throughout. Will not be surprised if boycott trend starts. #Anek — Nona Prince (@nonaprinceyt) May 27, 2022

@ayushmannk @anubhavsinha watching #Anek what a movie hats off to you. Each an every actor's performance is incredible. Best of luck. Last but not least Please make this kind of movie which we can know more about. Thanks a lot for making the Film. — vaibhav bhatt (@vaibhavbhatt001) May 27, 2022

First half of #Anek an overload of everything you have read of NE India in mainstream media. Problem being, everything has been boxed in. Two words in Manipuri, a Naga folk song, jymphong bring worn by a few women in scenes, that's their idea of diversity. It is a MESS. More soon — Chitra Ahanthem (@ChitraAhanthem) May 27, 2022

I genuinely believe #Anek shall do India proud on the world stage. If Oscars are the yardstick then this film should be in contention to win the best film award



I genuinely hope the makers take this film to the world. It deserves to be seen n heard. Loud and clear



Must watch! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 27, 2022

#Anek packs a lot in its runtime, peeling the layers off the frightfully little we know about the North-East. Bravo @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk for the thrills & diverse representation, esp Loitongbam Dorendra as a towering Tiger Sanga & Andrea Kevichusa as the lovably fierce Aido. pic.twitter.com/ucB4vBneAB — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) May 27, 2022

#Anek has a brilliant cast and they perfectly execute the director’s vision. The cast sparkles with some of the best talents of the country and some that you have never known before . The credible @ayushmannk once again steps into an unknown territory with ease and style . — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) May 27, 2022

Thread post watching #Anek - Gripping , raw and honest - #Anek has attempted to represent the voices that have never been heard before ; It’s audacious and relentless. It successfully questions the existing bias against North-east and roots for a unified India. pic.twitter.com/bcYR9dPAj8 — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) May 27, 2022

So when are you booking your tickets?