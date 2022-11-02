Ladies, if you are having more sex, you are going to get older quickly. Don’t come at me, these are just facts. Well, according to Beer Biceps and this lady in a clip that was shared on Twitter, at least.

an amazing 'meritorious' discussion.

can anthropology depts plz research savarna culture? iam fascinated. pic.twitter.com/zu7x5EOxP5 — Buffalo Intellectual (@RavikantKisana) October 31, 2022

In this video, Ranveer Allahabadia is in conversation with Ambika Devi, and they are talking about celibacy and sexual energy. In the same conversation, Ambika Devi says and I quote, “Normally, a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older.” And that’s where the debate started on Twitter.

Scientifically speaking, a woman who has pleasurable (and, of course, consensual) sex, has healthy, clear and glowing skin. How does that happen? Well, having an orgasm releases estrogen which appears to aid in the prevention of ageing skin in several ways.

According to Healthline, during sex, there’s an increase in the rate of blood flowing through your body, meaning more of those blood cells carrying oxygen can reach your face. When your blood vessels start to dilate, you get that rosy flushed look, and an increased amount of oxygen stimulates collagen production. So it’s hello collagen, goodbye wrinkles!

So, it was obvious that Ambika Devi stating the stark opposite of scientific research was going to ignite a debate on the internet.

Lady, all scientific evidence points to the fact that sex keeps you younger and healthy-men and women. Sex results in powerful release of all happy things,depraved cannot understand. Fake accented ignoramuses. https://t.co/sGL4IvqB60 — Geeta Madhavan (@TruthNo_7) November 2, 2022

EXACTLY! Isn't this supposed to be common knowledge!? I thought people knew this! — Ananta Das (@anantadas1997) November 1, 2022

Factually wrong .

Women who have lots of sex ( happy ones ) have glowing skin 😁 — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) November 1, 2022

People also called out BeerBiceps for promoting such information on his channel.

He's been retaining it so much, his brain is full of it now. — Vimoh ⚡ (@vimoh) October 31, 2022

The solution for India also lies in equity of pleasure



Pleasure should be everyone's right & our school curriculum should've sex education in their syllabus



Having sex more times won't make anyone to lose anything,except calories!

Even the great Yogis were sexually active then! https://t.co/QwXqa8jlXz — Dr. Bharatashree V M🇮🇳 #DalitDoctor (@Bharatashree) November 2, 2022

Have you checked their Instagram? Cringe Maxx. — Kaustubh Naik (@maaynaque) October 31, 2022

Not much to research.



1. Be from a privileged background in India.



2. Know English.



3. Take hints from western social media and their 'spiritual' stuff. Also look at other indian frauds.



4. Make stuff up and spew it. — Bhagat Singh (@HKRS229) October 31, 2022

When you have an audience who might get influenced by the information you provide them, it becomes your responsibility to ensure that it is, at least, factually correct. Especially, when it’s already scientifically proven.

Check Out | ‘Beer Biceps’ Thought It’s Okay To Tell Women How To Dress Up. Twitter Is Reminding Him It’s Not