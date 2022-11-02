Ladies, if you are having more sex, you are going to get older quickly. Don’t come at me, these are just facts. Well, according to Beer Biceps and this lady in a clip that was shared on Twitter, at least.
In this video, Ranveer Allahabadia is in conversation with Ambika Devi, and they are talking about celibacy and sexual energy. In the same conversation, Ambika Devi says and I quote, “Normally, a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older.” And that’s where the debate started on Twitter.
Scientifically speaking, a woman who has pleasurable (and, of course, consensual) sex, has healthy, clear and glowing skin. How does that happen? Well, having an orgasm releases estrogen which appears to aid in the prevention of ageing skin in several ways.
According to Healthline, during sex, there’s an increase in the rate of blood flowing through your body, meaning more of those blood cells carrying oxygen can reach your face. When your blood vessels start to dilate, you get that rosy flushed look, and an increased amount of oxygen stimulates collagen production. So it’s hello collagen, goodbye wrinkles!
So, it was obvious that Ambika Devi stating the stark opposite of scientific research was going to ignite a debate on the internet.
People also called out BeerBiceps for promoting such information on his channel.
When you have an audience who might get influenced by the information you provide them, it becomes your responsibility to ensure that it is, at least, factually correct. Especially, when it’s already scientifically proven.
Check Out | ‘Beer Biceps’ Thought It’s Okay To Tell Women How To Dress Up. Twitter Is Reminding Him It’s Not