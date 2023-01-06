As a young kid, Anthony Loffredo had decided that he wanted to change his appearance. The result? Multiple body modifications that led to him becoming ‘Black Alien.’ And yes, he does look quite like an alien. In fact Loffredo considers this a project of his, he has recently also decided to amputate one of his legs.

ADVERTISEMENT And while many people have their opinions about why he has gone as far to change his appearance, Anthony is undeterred, and plans on making many more changes. But, even more than his modifications, an older picture of his, prior to any of his surgeries has left netizens stunned.

The image has been shared on Reddit, by @u/TheINTL and here is how people have responded to the vast difference in how he looked before and after the transformation.

Well, now I’m wondering if he ever misses his old appearance?