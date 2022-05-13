Ever since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been talking about the cameos and Doctor Strange in alternate realities. While the debate between these appearances being fun or disappointing continues, we couldn't help but think of how Hindi cinema and television did it way before MCU - with lesser budget and little to no imagination, of course. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The industry has been using crossovers, cameos and multiple roles for a long time now - it's also how we acheived maximum creativity. Here's proof:

Govinda is like aloo, he fits everywhere. Benedict Cumberbatch needs to take lessons.

PC in the madness of "shaadi kab karoge?"

If Ekta Kapoor would've directed the film, it would've been titled - Doctor Strange sah parivaar.

All I want to know is - did Dharmendra know about his multiple roles?

This is what desi Avengers will look like if KJo decides to adapt.

TMKOC X CID - pyaar se, we called it mahasangam. 

Look, we came across Doctor Strange aur Wong ki bachpan ki pictures

See!

There was definitely madness - a lot of it.

The multiverse we fell in love with. 

Perks of being friends with bhai - you get a multiverse.

Personalities Apni Apni.

Bhagam Bhag had the multiverse portal way before Doctor Strange did.

MCU, can you top this?