Bengaluru people are known to have some of the most innovative solutions to problems. Simply put, Bengaluru folks have mastered the art of advanced levels of jugaad. Take this instance of a person hiring a Dunzo agent to register their request at Apple! Very #peakbengaluru indeed.

Credit: Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT Twitter user Shankar Ganesh, shared the scenario online and how the person decided to go the easier route of getting a Dunzo agent to visit the store personally, rather than having to call customer service and it taking up loads of time.

Credit: Mitra Vahaan

Here’s the post.

A person sent a Dunzo or Swiggy Genie guy to the Imagine Apple Store here and spoke to the staff through his phone (to bypass centralized call centers)



Just @peakbengaluru things I guess. — Shankar Ganesh (@_shankarganesh) December 17, 2022 Credit: Twitter

And here are a couple of responses that other netizens had to the whole scenario. While most people applauded the genius move, some advised on other ways to go about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Absolutely brilliant stuff https://t.co/iJsKY1mYgN — Anish Kochar (@anish_kochar) December 17, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Was the issue resolved finally ? I usually visit the Service Center near Sony signal , Koramangala . They were quite helpful . — Sri 🇮🇳 (@menonsrijith08) December 22, 2022 Credit: Twitter

Print this, stick it on your desk and look at it every time that you think you've reached the limit for defining use cases for your product. https://t.co/2DhIIObIDZ — Shubham Agarwal (@BeingshubhamA) December 18, 2022 Credit: Twitter

IVR bots have to be the most useless things ever. They rarely solve my issues. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/03IbWOGJS6 — Radhika Raghu (@radsraghu) December 22, 2022 Credit: Twitter

I guess, a city with complex-modern-day problems requires advanced-witty-AF-level-solutions!