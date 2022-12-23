Bengaluru people are known to have some of the most innovative solutions to problems. Simply put, Bengaluru folks have mastered the art of advanced levels of jugaad. Take this instance of a person hiring a Dunzo agent to register their request at Apple! Very #peakbengaluru indeed.
Twitter user Shankar Ganesh, shared the scenario online and how the person decided to go the easier route of getting a Dunzo agent to visit the store personally, rather than having to call customer service and it taking up loads of time.
I guess, a city with complex-modern-day problems requires advanced-witty-AF-level-solutions!