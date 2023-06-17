Fathers equip us with wisdom we only understand when we’re much older. Because it’s mostly practical advice that we can only comprehend when we’re faced with real-world problems. Which is why these gems of wisdom given by characters who were fathers in Bollywood films are so special and definitely worth learning from:

1. Bhaskor Banerjee, Piku

If we were to name feminist fathers in Bollywood movies, Bhaskor Banerjee would top the list. He always encouraged Piku to see life beyond marriage and more than what society expects from women.

2. Sanjay Thapar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Then there was Sanjay Thapar, from YJHD. Didn’t we all low-key cry into our popcorn when he showed Bunny this unconditional level of support?

3. Sachin Sandhu, Thappad

Is there anything greater than a woman’s father telling her she doesn’t need to think twice about ending a sour marriage? I don’t think so.

4. Champak Bansal, Angrezi Medium

The amount of effort Champak Bansal put into getting his daughter a quality education, was larger than the ocean itself. He constantly taught his daughter to go after her dreams, all while reminding her to stay humble and keep things real.

5. Anup Saxena, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

When Gunjan was about to give up on her dream to become a pilot, her father helped her see that she was giving in to societal pressure and that she needed to fight back harder if she wants to make it in her career. How freakin’ beautiful is that?

Credit: Netflix

6. Sugandha’s father, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Again, having a father who supports your well-being over a marriage or patriarchal expectations – is a blessing. Just like Sugandha’s father, who basically tells her to give the middle finger to societal pressures.

7. Dharamvir Malhotra, DDLJ

When Raj flunks his exams, Dharamvir Malhotra gives him a little bit of a scolding, but later proceeds to tell him that it’s okay if he wants to travel and take a break from his studies. He tells him that he worked hard all his life and earned good money so that his son could live a life of freedom, freedom he himself didn’t experience. This was probably one of the best moments in the film.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

8. Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal

Dangal was literally hours and hours worth of Mahavir giving his daughters advice. But one piece of advice sort of over-ruled the rest – “Medalist pedh par nahi ugthe, unhe banana padhta hai. Pyaar se, mehnat se, lagan se.” He taught his daughters that nothing beats hard work along with nourishment and love.

Credit: Netflix

Here’s to these dads for giving the rest of us some really great advice too.