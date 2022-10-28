If you’re a sportsperson or an athlete out there- you know how every piece of equipment is important to provide a smooth flow on the ground. Be it any sport you need strength and dedication to perform it, and having a perfect shoe always makes things better for you.

While playing badminton, you need to have a swift balance between movement and speed. It takes great stamina and skill on the court to play badminton, and today, we ensured to make things easy for you.

Sure, it’s essential to focus on badminton racquet, string, and grip, but a smooth pair of shoes works wonders on the ground. There are many badminton shoe options available that vary in the purpose they serve. We have picked some badminton shoes that are superior in design and offer comfort to your feet.

1. Li-Ning Ranger Lite Z1 Non-Marking Cushion Badminton Shoe: ₹5,480

If you’re a professional badminton player, this cushion badminton shoe belongs to your wardrobe. These shoes are suitable to give you balance and less pressure on the toes. It also has a special layer of TPU insert which provides flexibility, and an elastomeric character is inserted into the sole. Li-Ning shoes are made up of a high abrasion resistance material that gives support during sudden movement on the ground. You can now buy these stupendous badminton shoes from Amazon.

2. FOOTBOX SonicGrip Men’s Badminton Shoes: 1,699

You can call these FOOTBOX badminton shoes a multi-purpose piece. They can be used in performing indoor sporting activities like gym training and are easy to lace up. You get four amazing colours to pick from, but the blue pair looks perfect. The shoes are made up of a Non-Marking Phylon Rubber sole that makes them sturdy and comfortable for your feet. The outer material of this badminton shoe is made from a knitted mesh stubble stitch, and flat laces are made with nylon.

3. Yonex SHB 57EX Badminton Shoes: ₹5,982

The YONEX power cushion shoes are stylish and have some of the best features. They are made up of double raschel mesh which is an ultra-fine mesh that is extremely lightweight and durable. These YONEX shoes provide eight times more air exchange for releasing moisture than ordinary fabric. There are three colours available for these shoes, and each one looks amazing. Following the special features in these shoes, you get three times more shock-absorbing power, 3% more grip, and 20% lighter than standard sole material. Apart from this, they’re ideal for badminton, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

4. PRO ASE Men’s Badminton Shoes: ₹1,649

Yet again, these multi-purpose shoes belong to your wardrobe. PRO ASE badminton shoes are ideal for other sports, including- table tennis and volleyball. You get five colours to choose from, and each one stands out. They’re made of non-marking rubber soles that are perfectly suitable for indoor badminton courts. Apart from this, these shoes are designed to give your feet all-around support for quick and smooth footwork. You don’t have to worry about heavyweight as they’re extremely lightweight on your foot. You get a round sole that ensures smooth movements and transfers of maximum energy.

5. B-TUF Men’s Badminton Shoe: ₹1,050

How much is too much black, you ask? But don’t black shoes go on every attire? If you’re looking for something stylish yet comfy, these B-TUF shoes are the perfect pick for you. They are lightweight mesh badminton court shoes and also have a non-marking phylon crepe rubber outsole for a perfect grip for your foot. You get cushioned ankles and a soft padded footbed that adds swift movement to your feet. The dimensions for this product are 35.79 x 23.5 x 12.7 cm; 750 grams.

6. Nivia Powerstrike 2.0 Badminton Shoes: ₹1,482

These super cool Nivia Powerstrike badminton shoes are affordable and have some great features. Made especially for badminton courts, they are breathable mesh with fusion technology and an Asymmetrical upper and lacing system. Because of the round-out sole, it gives you more stability and better agility. There are three options for you to choose from and they’re best known for their stability. I think it’s a perfect buy for beginners who don’t wish to spend more.



7. ASE 2.0 Badminton Shoes: ₹999

If funky is the vibe of the season- then these ASE 2.0 badminton shoes got the assignment right. These vibrant orange colour shoes are not only ideal for badminton but also table tennis and volleyball. You get these pocket-friendly shoes on Amazon. Apart from these, they have a non-marking rubber sole that is perfectly suitable for indoor badminton courts. It gives stability in the forefoot and toe areas. It comes with a round sole that is designed to provide all-around support for quick and smooth footwork.

8. Yonex Super Ace Light 2 Badminton Shoes: ₹3,115

You get these ergo-shaped shoes at an affordable price on Amazon. Not just badminton shoes, they are also ideal for squash, table tennis, and volleyball. As they are made of polyurethane, you get maximum shock absorption and quick compression recovery. Polyurethane has an open cell structure which improves shock absorption quickly. It provides stability in the forefoot and toe areas.

Each of these badminton shoes stands out with its own features and look. We hope you have picked a favourite to ace up your game on the badminton court!

