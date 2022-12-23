This year Bollywood has experimented with a lot of things, including VFX, historical tales, sequels, and a lot more. But what’s also been trending in 2022 are Bollywood celebs’ cameos in films. Safe to say, the audience loved these brief appearances and lauded them for it. We compiled a list of cameos of Bollywood celebs in 2022. Let’s have a look!

Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi drama Brahmastra was the talk of the town for a lot of reasons. But fans went gaga after witnessing SRK’s cameo in the film. He essayed the role of scientist Mohan Bhargav, the same character from his film Swades. SRK who wielded Vanarastra in the film gave us power-packed action scenes and we loved it.

2. Anushka Sharma in Qala

Qala streaming on Netflix is a piece of art that the audience loved. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the movie had a cameo of Anushka as a retro heroine, and I must say, she nailed the looks. She was featured in the song ‘Ghode Pe Sawaar’and gave us a stellar performance.

3. Alia Bhatt in RRR

RRR was a global hit and won a lot of accolades all around the world. Ali Bhatt made her south debut with Rajamouli’s RRR, and she played the character of Sita. The movie is based during the 1920s, and Alia’s character was designed according to that.

4. Deepika Padukone in Cirkus

5. Ajay Devgn in RRR

Ajay Devgn’s character in RRR garnered a lot of positive reviews from the audience. He was featured as Alluri Venkatarama Raju, the father of Ram Charan’s character in the movie. He charged around ₹35 crores for this role.

Akshay made a brief appearance in Ayushmann starrer An Action Hero, and it is the first time the two collaborated on a project. Akshay’s role was based on an important note for the story, and fans called him the OG Khiladi of action films.

7. Salman Khan in Godfather

Salman Khan collaborated with megastar Chiranjeevi for his film Godfather. He agreed to do the cameo without reading the script and didn’t charge any money for it.

8. Shraddha Kapoor in Bhediya

Shraddha gave us a spectacular performance in Stree, and the movie is considered among the good horror films from Bollywood. She appeared in the Bhediya song Thumkeshwari and hinted at a remake of Stree 2.

