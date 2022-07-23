Koffee With Karan, the show that has been brewing and serving us fresh drama and gossip, has been entertaining us for the last eighteen long years. While there were some veterans on the show, some debutants left their mark on the couch.

And today, we decided to compile a list of the most iconic debuts on Koffee With Karan. So, get ready to revisit some of the best episodes of the show featuring phenomenal actors marking their debut on the show. Let's check these out, shall we?

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Season 7)

From proving that two female co-stars can be good friends to accepting the truth about her broken marriage, the actor was seen in her candid avatar on the show. She gave crisp, on-point and honest answers on the show, which made her one of the best debutants on the show, ever.

2. Diljit Dosanjh & Badshah (Season 6)

If we could describe this fun-filled episode in a few words, it would be: entertainment and pure entertainment. The singers, who had set the koffee couch on fire with their desi rockstar vibes and wit, were absolutely candid and honest in the episode.

3. Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan (Season 4)

This episode has to be one of the most memorable episodes of all time, for a variety of reasons. The three newcomers, who appeared together on the chat show, were cheery and happy throughout the entire episode. We absolutely adored the chemistry between these co-stars.

4. Emraan Hashmi & Mahesh Bhatt (Season 4)

It goes without saying that this was one the first few episodes which were purely candid and full of fire. Needless to mention, this unconventional pair, who has been a popular director-actor duo back in the day, was a refreshing change on the show.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana & Vicky Kaushal (Season 6)

These two stars, who made the episode a lot more fun and full of fire, are again, one of our favourite debutants. They were quick, brilliant and hilarious. From revealing if they have ever donated sperms in real life to talk about their co-stars, they were simply amazing.

6. Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter (Season 6)

Needless to mention, this episode described the perfect relationship between siblings. There were fun-filled revelations and nok-jhok, just like every desi sibling and we totally loved each second of it. At the end of it all, we love how this duo respects and love each other.

7. Shah Rukh Khan (Season 1)

Of course, he was the first guest on the first episode of the first season of the show. From his never-dying wit and rib-tickling humour to his infectious smile, everything about him in this episode was swoon-worthy. He left no opportunity to roast the host, who is also his close friend and confidante.

8. Prabhas, SS Rajamouli & Rana Daggubati (Season 6)

With this iconic episode, we saw a different side of these actors and the director. To our surprise, they were extremely fun and full of humour. From talking about movies to their relationships, the trio were quite candid about their lives on the show.

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan (Season 1)

The actor, who radiated major Poo energy in the episode, was brilliant. She answered each question with caution and we, of course, loved her vibe. The actor appeared on the episode with Rani Mukerji, who has been her co-star for a number of movies like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Talaash, Yuva and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Koffee With Karan has truly been a great show, over the period of years.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.

Read More: 10 Best Moments From Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Ft. Akshay Kumar & Samantha Prabhu