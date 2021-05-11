While we're all under lockdown, watching shows and movies is our only outlet to distract ourselves. However, if you've literally watched everything (including re-watching your favourite shows) and want to try a whole new genre then we have a whole list of Chinese shows for you.

So, here are some of the best Chinese shows you can watch if you're just beginning with this genre :

1. Nirvana In Fire

This show depicts the story of a son, battling against invading for and tries to find his father's lost honour. It’s a combination of martial arts, war strategy, friendship and history of the ancient!

2. Love Me If You Dare (2015)

Adapted from Ding Mo's novel of the same, the story revolves around a psychologist who returns to China from the US after a close encounter with a serial killer. He and his assistant then solve violent cases.

3. Lost In 1949 (2018)

A spy drama that tells the story of two people who meet by chance but fall in love. They both are ready to devote their lives to serve the country.

4. iPartment (2009)

This show is often referred to as the Chinese version of the popular American sitcom Friends. The series has a lots of jokes and cultural references included.

5. Ever Night (2018)

A story about the Tang Dynasty where a revengeful young man tries to seek justice for his family that was massacred when he was young.

6. Love Till the End of Summer (2017)

Adapted from Guo Jingming's novel of the same name, the series revolves around a set of young and ambitious school friends whose paths diverge after graduation.

7. Eternal Love (2017)

One of the most-watched television drama in China. The series is based on the xianxia novel written by Tang Qi. If you love stories about gods, goddesses, immortals, and demons, dive into this drama!

8. Ashes Of Love (2018)

Based on the novel Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost, it is a fantasy drama set in ancient times which tells the love story of two prisoners: Flower Goddess's daughter and Heavenly Emperor’s son.

9. A Love So Beautiful (2017)

The series is an innocent and light drama that takes place mainly during high school life, though it moves on to adult life later.

10. The King's Woman (2017)

A love-triangle romance drama which also revolves around the first emperor of China. If you are looking for an engrossing historical drama with beautiful cinematography, well-developed and multidimensional characters, this palace drama is for you.

Let's start binging.