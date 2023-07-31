Watching good movies is never not productive. It’s like diving deep into another universe and coming out with a perspective, or, if not anything else, an exciting adventure. Thanks to OTT platforms, we now have plenty of GREAT content just a click away. Speaking of which, here are the 50 best movies on Amazon Prime for you to stream right away.

But first, here’s a quick glance at the movies included in our list. You can just click on the movie name, and it will give you all the details you need to know before you make your decision.

Here you go:

1. The Wolf of Wall Street

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $406.9 million

Run Time: 180 minutes

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street is a popular biographical black comedy featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, and Jon Bernthal, among others. The film premiered at the Ziegfeld Theatre, New York City, on December 17, 2013, and witnessed a world wide release 8 days later on December 25.

After being introduced to the fast-paced world of stockbroking, Jordan Belfort’s life takes a downturn following a Wall Street crash. He joins forces with Donnie Azoff, resorting to dishonest methods to climb the ladder of success while his personal relationships begin to crumble.

2. Drishyam 2

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $41.9 million

Run Time: 140 minutes

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is the second-installment of the popular Hindi crime thriller franchise inspired by the renowned Malayalam franchise of the same name. The film has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, among others. It was released on 18 November 2022

After seven years of closure, a sequence of unforeseen events unravels a truth about Vijay and his family that has the potential to shake the foundation of the Salgaonkar’s lives.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

IMDb: 8.3

Revenue: $1.496 billion

Run Time: 130 minutes

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is an American action drama starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell, among others. The film is a sequel to the 1986 Top Gun. We see Cruise reprise his role as ‘Maverick’. It became the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career. After multiple delays, the film was finally released theatrically on May 27, 2022.

After over three decades of exemplary service as a top Navy aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds fulfillment as a daring test pilot, avoiding promotions that would keep him away from flying. Now tasked with training a group of new graduates for a special mission, he must confront his past and deepest fears.

4. Kantara

IMDb: 8.3

Revenue: $48.7 million

Run Time: 150 minutes

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara is a Kannada-language action thriller starring Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty, among others. The film was released theatrically on 30 September 2022.

In a tale of greed, betrayal, scheming, and murder, a young tribal person reluctantly embraces the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $880.2 million

Run Time: 133 minutes

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is an American superhero film starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others. The film was released on July 7, 2017.

As an ordinary high school student, Peter Parker faces the challenge of balancing his life while also trying to stop the Vulture from selling weapons created with advanced Chitauri technology.

6. Lootera

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $5.6 million

Run Time: 135 minutes

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Lootera is a romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey, and Arif Zakaria, among others. The film was released on 5 July 2013.

Set in 1953, the story revolves around Pakhi, an aristocrat’s daughter, who falls deeply in love with an archaeologist. Little does she know that he leads a double life that poses a serious threat to their relationship.

7. The Covenant

IMDb: 7.5

Revenue: $21.2 million

Run Time: 123 minutes

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Covenant is an American action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Sean Sagar, Jason Wong, and Rhys Yates, among others. The film was released on 21 April 2023.

Amidst the war in Afghanistan, a brave local interpreter puts his life on the line to carry an injured sergeant across miles of challenging terrain.

8. 3 Idiots

IMDb: 8.4

Revenue: $48.6 million

Run Time: 171 minutes

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a comedy-drama based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya, and Boman Irani, among others. The film was released on 24 December 2009.

The story revolves around the lives of three engineering students – Rancho, Raju, and Farhan. It follows their journey through college as they challenge the conventional education system and pursue their passions.

9. Tumbadd

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $1.6 million

Run Time: 104 minutes

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbadd is a horror film starring Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, Madhav Hari, and Deepak Damle, among others. The film was released on 12 October 2018.

When a family constructs a shrine for Hastar, a forbidden monster never meant to be revered, and tries to attain his cursed wealth, they encounter disastrous repercussions.

10. Babylon

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: $63.4 million

Run Time: 189 minutes

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an American black comedy starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and Jovan Adepo, among others. The film was released on 23 December 2022.

Amidst decadence, depravity, and extreme extravagance, numerous ambitious dreamers experience both success and downfall in 1920s Hollywood. The industry undergoes a significant shift from silent pictures to the emergence of sound films, marking a pivotal moment in their lives.

11. Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $3.5 million

Run Time: 160 minutes

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1is a gangster thriller with an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012 and had a theatrical release on 22 June 2012.

In a quest for vengeance, Sardar seeks retribution for his father’s murder at the hands of the ruthless politician and mining tycoon, Ramadhir Singh. As the war unfolds, long-standing family disputes surface, leading to unrest and turmoil.

12. K.G.F: Chapter 1

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $30.3 million

Run Time: 155 minutes

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 1 is a Kannada-language action film starring Yash, Ramachandra Raju, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, and Archana Jois, among others. The film was released on 21 December 2018 in India.

In pursuit of fulfilling a promise made to his dying mother, a young man named Rocky sets out to seek power and wealth. His journey leads him to Mumbai, where he becomes entangled with the dangerous gold mafia.

13. La La Land

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $447.4 million

Run Time: 128 minutes

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land is an American romantic musical starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and J. K. Simmons, among others. The film was released on 9 December 2016 in the US.

As Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an actress, pursue their passions and reach success in their individual domains, they face a dilemma between their love for each other and their thriving careers.

14. Golmaal Fun Limited

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $5.6 million

Run Time: 142 minutes

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1is a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal, among others. It was released on 14 July 2006.

Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman, who are friends, frequently deceive an unsuspecting blind couple to take their money.

15. No Strings Attached

IMDb: 6.2

Revenue: $149.2 million

Run Time: 108 minutes

Directed by Ivan Reitman, No Strings Attached is a romantic comedy starring Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Kline, Cary Elwes, Greta Gerwig, and Lake Bell, among others. The film was released on 21 January 2011 in the US.

Following a break-up, Adam seeks a casual relationship and crosses paths with Emma. They decide to keep things purely physical, but their plans take a turn when they both unexpectedly fall in love.

16. Shershaah

IMDb: 8.3

Run Time: 135 minutes

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaahis a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, and Shataf Figar, among others. It was released on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is among the best inspirational movies to watch on Amazon Prime. It follows the life of a young Vikram Batra who dreamt of becoming a soldier and fell in love with Dimple. After his training, he rose through the military ranks, playing a vital part in India’s victory during the Kargil war.

17. Shutter Island

IMDb: 8.2

Revenue: $294.8 million

Run Time: 139 minutes

Directed by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island is a psychological thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, and Michelle Williams, among others. The film was released on 19 February 2010 in the US.

On a windswept island, an unbelievable escape of a clever murderess attracts U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels and his new partner to Ashecliffe Hospital, an asylum like a fortress. The woman seems to have vanished from a locked room, and dreadful secrets lurk within the hospital’s walls.

18. Dhamaal (2007)

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $6.1 million

Run Time: 137 minutes

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal is a comedy film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, and Murli Sharma, among others. It was released on 7 September 2007.

Four laid-back pals named Roy, Manav, Aditya, and Boman embark on an exciting journey to discover a hidden treasure in Goa. But their secret plan catches the attention of Inspector Kabir, who quickly starts chasing them.

19. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

IMDb: 7.6

Revenue: $377.6 million

Run Time: 161 minutes

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is a comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, and Timothy Olyphant, among others. The film was released on July 26, 2019, in the US.

Once a famous TV star of a 1950s Western, actor Rick Dalton now faces difficult times finding meaningful roles in an unfamiliar Hollywood. He spends his days boozing around hanging out with his lazy best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth. Living next door are Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate, a filmmaker and a budding actress, whose lives will soon be changed forever by the Manson Family.

20. Dil Chahta Hai

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $4.8 million

Run Time: 177 minutes

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy-drama featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. It was released on 10 August 2001.

The story follows three friends, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth, who face challenges that shake their strong bond. Sameer falls for Pooja, but she seems unavailable. Siddharth takes a risk by pursuing Tara, an older divorcée whom his friends and family disapprove of. Meanwhile, Akash heads to Australia and reconnects with Shalini, a girl from his past he had wronged before.

21. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $6.8 million

Run Time: 157 minutes

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is a comedy-drama starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rohini Hattangadi, and Boman Irani, among others. It was released on 19 December 2003.

Munna, a criminal with a heart of gold, seeks to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. Alongside his loyal sidekick, Circuit, he enrolls in medical college and makes Dr. Asthana’s life chaotic.

22. Catch Me If You Can

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $352.1 million

Run Time: 141 minutes

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can is a biographical comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Nathalie Baye, and Amy Adams, among others. The film was released on 25 December 2002 in the US.

Before turning 18, Frank Abagnale, Jr. pulled off incredible feats: working as a doctor, a lawyer, and even a co-pilot for a major airline. However, his true talent lays in deception and forgery, making him the most successful bank robber in U.S. history at just 17 years of age. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty is determined to capture Frank but he’s too cunning to be caught.

23. Sholay

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $4.2 million

Run Time: 204 minutes

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is an action film starring Amitabh Bachchan Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar, among others. It was released on 15 August 1975.

In the village of Ramgarh, the former police chief Thakur Baldev Singh plans to take down the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh. He seeks the assistance of two lesser criminals and best friends, Jai and Veeru.

24. Fight Club

IMDb: 8.8

Revenue: $101.2 million

Run Time: 139 minutes

Directed by David Fincher, Fight Club is an action thriller starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, and Jared Leto, among others. The film was released on 15 October 1999 in the US.

An unhappy insomniac meets an odd guy named Tyler Durden. After his home gets ruined, he moves in with Tyler in a messy place. Bored, the two create a secret club with rules and fight other dissatisfied men. But their friendship starts to break when Tyler becomes interested in Marla, another person from their support group.

25. Pushpa: The Rise

IMDb: 7.6

Revenue: $45.3 million

Run Time: 179 minutes

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu-language action drama action film starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Rao Ramesh, among others. It was released on 17 December 2021.

Pushpa, a labourer, becomes involved in the illegal red sandalwood smuggling business, which angers some people. But things get violent when the police try to put a stop on his unlawful activities.

26. American Hustle

IMDb: 7.2

Revenue: $251.2 million

Run Time: 138 minutes

Directed by David O. Russell, American Hustle is a black comedy starring Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Louis C.K., among others. It was released on 13 December 2013.

Con artists Irving and Sydney find themselves in a bind when FBI agent Richie compels them to cooperate in exchange for amnesty. They hesitantly join a sting operation that results in the arrest of influential individuals.

27. Spy

IMDb: 7.2

Run Time: 135 minutes

Directed by Garry Bh, Spy is a Telugu-language action thriller starring Nikhil Siddharth, Iswarya Menon, and Aryan Rajesh. It was released on 29 June 2023.

Upon learning about his elder brother Subash’s demise while working for R&AW, Jay embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind it. His investigation unravels a larger conspiracy involving a potential nuclear attack threat to the country.

28. Silver Linings Playbook

IMDb: 7.7

Revenue: $236.4 million

Run Time: 122 minutes

Directed by David O. Russell, Silver Linings Playbook is an American romcom starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence as the lead pair. The supporting cast includes Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Anupam Kher, Chris Tucker, John Ortiz and Julia Stiles, among others. The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2012 and was later released on 16 November 2012 in the USA.

Following the loss of his job and wife, Pat Solatano finds himself in a mental institution before moving back in with his parents. He is keen on rebuilding his life and reconciling with his wife. But everything gets tangled when Pat meets Tiffany, who proposes a deal to help him reconnect with his wife in return for a significant favour.

29. Veer-Zaara

IMDb: 7.8

Revenue: $12.7 million

Run Time: 192 minutes

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kirron Kher, among others. It was released on 12 November 2004.

The film is among SRK’s top movies on Amazon Prime. Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian air force pilot, saves Zaara, a woman from Pakistan, after a bus accident, and falls for her. Their destinies, then, become intertwined forever.

30. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

IMDb: 6.5

Revenue: $487.3 million

Run Time: 120 minutes

Directed by Doug Liman, Mr. & Mrs Smith is an American romantic action comedy starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as the lead pair. The supporting cast includes Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody, Kerry Washington, Keith David, and Chris Weitz, among others., among others. The film was released on 10 June in the USA.

A couple face challenges in their marriage until they learn a shocking secret: they are both undercover assassins. Their missions demand them to eliminate each other.

31. Raazi

IMDb: 7.7

Revenue: $23.9 million

Run Time: 140 minutes

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is a spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Soni Razdan, among others. It was released on 11 May 2018.

Set in 1971, Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, is married off to a Pakistani family by her father with a crucial mission. Her purpose is to gather valuable information about the enemy.

32. The Godfather

IMDb: 9.2

Revenue: $250–291 million

Run Time: 175 minutes

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather is an American epic crime starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, and Sterling Hayden, among others. The film was released on 24 March 1972 in the USA.

A hesitant son gets drawn to the world of crime when his father, the family’s patriarch and the Mafia boss of New York, transfers his empire to him.

33. Padmaavat

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $69.5 million

Run Time: 163 minutes

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is a historical drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh, among others. It was released on 25 January 2018.

Queen Padmavati leads a contented life as the wife of a Rajput ruler. However, their peaceful existence is threatened when a cruel sultan, Alauddin Khalji, becomes obsessed with her and wages war against their kingdom.

34. Scarface

IMDb: 8.3

Revenue: $66 million

Run Time: 170 minutes

Directed by Brian De Palma, Scarface is an American crime drama starring Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert Loggia, among others. The film was released on 9 December 1983 in the USA.

Tony Montana and his close friend Manny establish a powerful drug empire in Miami. But as Tony’s influence expands, so does his arrogance, drawing enemies and fueling his own paranoia, which eventually starts to shake the foundations of his empire.

35. Forrest Gump

IMDb: 8.8

Revenue: $678.2 million

Run Time: 142 minutes

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is an American romcom drama starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, and Sally Field, among others. The film was released on 6 July 1994 in the USA.

The film is undoubtedly among the best movies on Amazon Prime. Forrest, a man with a low IQ, reflects on his early life, which coincidentally placed him in the middle of significant historical moments. His ultimate wish is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

36. Schindler’s List

IMDb: 9.0

Revenue: $322.2 million

Run Time: 195 minutes

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is a historical drama starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, and Jonathan Sagall, among others. The film was released on December 15, 1993, in the USA.

In 1939, a German Industrialist Oskar Schindler comes to Krakow with plans to profit from World War II. He employs Jewish workers at his factory for practical reasons. As the SS starts killing Jews in the Krakow ghetto, Schindler takes steps to protect his workers to keep his factory running. However, he learns that in doing so, he is also saving innocent lives.

37. Chak De! India

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $13.2 million

Run Time: 149 minutes

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is a sports drama starring SRK, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Vivan Bhatena, Mohit Chauhan, and Joyshree Arora, among others. It was released on 10 August 2007.

Kabir Khan, once a celebrated hockey star, faces accusations of betraying his country. To redeem himself and prove his loyalty, he returns years later to coach the Indian women’s national hockey team.

38. 12 Monkeys

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $168.8 million

Run Time: 129 minutes

Directed by Terry Gilliam, 12 Monkeys is an American sci-fi starring Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, and Christopher Plummer, among others. It was released on December 29, 1995.

James Cole, a prisoner, chooses to volunteer for a crucial mission. He must travel to the past in time to uncover the root cause of a deadly holocaust outbreak.

39. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $24.3 million

Run Time: 189 minutes

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an American musical romance film starring SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Satish Shah among others. It was released on 20 October 1995.

Raj and Simran cross paths during a vacation in Europe, and they fall in love. But Raj discovers that Simran is getting engaged to someone else. Determined to win her heart and her father’s approval, Raj follows her to India.

40. Pulp Fiction

IMDb: 8.9

Revenue: $213.9 million

Run Time: 154 minutes

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is an American crime film starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, and Amanda Plummer, among others. It was released on 14 October 1994.

In the world of crime, the lives of two Los Angeles mobsters, a gangster’s wife, a boxer, and two small-time criminals become connected through a series of events.

41. Andaz Apna Apna

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $1.05 million

Run Time: 160 minutes

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is a comedy film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. It was released on 4 November 1994.

Amar and Prem, hailing from middle-class backgrounds, engage in a rivalry to win the affection of Raveena, a wealthy man’s daughter. Their quest for love takes an unanticipated turn when they encounter a local gangster named Teja, who brings chaos into their lives.

42. The Terminal

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $219.4 million

Run Time: 128 minutes

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Terminal is an American comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride, and Diego Luna, among others. It was released on 18 June 2004.

Viktor Navorski becomes trapped at an airport due to the ongoing war in his homeland. The authorities insist that he must remain at the airport until they can verify his real identity.

43. Hera Pheri

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $2.1 million

Run Time: 138 minutes

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Om Puri, among others. It was released on 31 March 2000.

If there’s a list for funniest movies on Amazon Prime India, Hera Pheri easily tops the list any day. It revolves around a landlord and his two tenants who erroneously receive a ransom call from a kidnapper. In desperate need of money, they intend to claim the amount for themselves.

44. The Revenant

IMDb: 8.0

Revenue: $533 million

Run Time: 156 minutes

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant is an American action drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter, among others. It was released on 25 December 2015.

After a brutal bear attack leaves him severely wounded, Hugh Glass, a renowned frontiersman, is left behind and deserted by his hunting group. Despite the dire circumstances, he draws upon his survival skills to stay alive and seeks vengeance against the companion who betrayed him.

45. Jab We Met

IMDb: 7.9

Revenue: $6.1 million

Run Time: 142 minutes

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is a romcom starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh Randhawa, and Pavan Malhotra, among others. It was released on 25 October 2007.

Aditya, a wealthy and broken-hearted businessman, hops on a train with no particular destination in mind, hoping to leave behind his sadness. During the journey, he crosses paths with Geet, a vivacious and cheerful Punjabi girl, and finds himself pulled into her world of adventure and excitement.

46. Moonlight (2016)

IMDb: 7.4

Revenue: $65.2 million

Run Time: 111 minutes

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Moonlight is an American coming-of-age film starring Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, and Mahershala Ali, among others. It was released on 21 October 2016 in the USA.

In Miami, a young African-American boy named Chiron gets help and guidance from Juan, a drug dealer. Juan shows him how to find his own way in life. As Chiron grows up, he carries Juan’s teachings with him.

47. Mohabbatein

IMDb: 7.0

Revenue: $10.9 million

Run Time: 215 minutes

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein is a musical comedy starring SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Kim Sharma, among others. The film is based on a Telugu film of the same name. It was released on 27 October 2000.

Narayan is the principal of Gurukul School. He is a strict disciplinarian who doesn’t believe in love and discourages his students from pursuing their feelings. But everything changes when a music teacher challenges his rules and authority.

48. Good Will Hunting

IMDb: 8.3

Revenue: $225.9 million

Run Time: 126 minutes

Directed by Gus Van Sant, Good Will Hunting is an American psychological thriller starring Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård, and Minnie Driver, among others. It was released on 5 December 1997 in the USA.

Will Hunting, a math prodigy, effortlessly solves complex math problems. But when he goes through an emotional crisis, he seeks guidance from Dr. Sean Maguire, a psychiatrist who helps him heal and find the way forward.

49. Ghajini

IMDb: 7.3

Revenue: $28.2 million

Run Time: 184 minutes

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Ghajini is an action thriller starring Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat, and Riyaz Khan, among others. The film is based on a Tamil film of the same name. It was released on 25 December 2008.

Sanjay Singhania, a wealthy business tycoon is suffering from acute short-term memory loss. He uses a collection of polaroids and tattoos to find his beloved’s murderer and avenge her death.

50. Rocky (1976)

IMDb: 8.1

Revenue: $225 million

Run Time: 119 minutes

Directed by John G. Avildsen, Rocky is an American sports drama starring Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith, among others. It was released on 3 December 1976.

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer from Philadelphia, gets a chance to fight the world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, when the original opponent gets hurt. With the help of a spirited former boxer, Rocky starts training for the big match.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

1. What are the top movies playing right now?

The list of top movies on Amazon Prime India includes The Godfather (1972), Pulp Fiction (1994, Forrest Gump (1994), 3 Idiots (2009), Schindler’s List (1993), Fight Club (1999), and Kantara (2022).

2. How many movies has Amazon Prime?

Over 4500 movies, reportedly.

3. Which are the highest viewed movie in prime?

The Godfather (1972), reportedly.

4. What can I watch on Amazon Prime in India?

You can watch blockbuster movies, most trending TV shows, documentaries, award-winning original series from India and all around the world on Amazon Prime.

5. Is Prime Video free in India?

You will have to become a member at a certain fee to enjoy the services of Amazon Prime India. The subscription rate varies according to the plan you pick. At the moment, the Prime subscription fee is ₹299 per month and ₹999 annually. Moreover, some movies and shows on the OTT platform are available for rent and require an additional payment.

So, which movie are you streaming?