Every time Shah Rukh Khan holds the Ask Me Anything sessions on Twitter, the superstar ends up giving many light-hearted moments for his million fans. Out of which, most moments leave us in splits. It comes out as a great way to interact with fans on social media while netizens witness his off-screen persona. While sometimes SRK is witty and sassy, other times he is naturally charming in his thought-provoking responses. A few times, he roasts his fans who try to mess with him.

Source: Tenor

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan held #AskSRK session on Twitter and we have picked 13 best responses of the superstar from it.

Let’s check them out:

1. When someone asked SRK a quality that other actors don’t have

Mere paas DDLJ hai….KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai…Pathan hai…Om Shanti Om hai….ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha https://t.co/FE7JRfjHJB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

2. When someone asked SRK if he sings or dances in the shower

No I am very boring…I just bathe in the shower? Do u ever shower in a night club or karaoke bar??? https://t.co/AdsGBRREhe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

3. When a fan called SRK ‘cute’ and asked if it’s him in the picture

Nahi maine apne clones chaaron taraf bhej rakhe hain… https://t.co/xSp3qHVbv0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

4. When someone imagined a SRK universe where his characters had a crossover

Nahi yaar doosre actors ko bhi chance milna chahiye na?? Ha ha https://t.co/SYFGb5Mp2T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

5. When someone asked SRK why he is only available for 15 minutes and if Gauri makes him do household chores

Beta apni kahaan humein na suna…jaa ghar ki saaf safai kar!! https://t.co/IW6p6XakMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

6. When a concerned fan asked SRK if he has eaten dinner

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

7. When someone posted a video of their pet cat watching Jhoome Jo Pathaan and told SRK that it loves him

Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!! https://t.co/DB2YWFG5hh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

8. When someone made a comment on SRK’s handsomeness

No not at all. I know I am handsome ha ha https://t.co/uhIRstAtr7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

9. When a fan asked SRK about the content of Jawan

Milta hi hoga…Fed Ex kar diya hai… https://t.co/SsKdzAsbWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

10. When someone asked SRK if he clings to the past memories

No I live in the moment. Memories are for the retired… https://t.co/D1Mx0yBYiZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

11. When someone told SRK that a male friend has a crush on him

Tujhe kya karna hai….mujhe bata main kya karoon ab..??!!! https://t.co/yKjlhOd1if — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

12. When someone asked about the things that men should keep in mind to look appealing

Do good…feel good….and most importantly smell good. https://t.co/e0IwLOLIZx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

13. When someone asked SRK about how does he feel for his fame

No one will ever see the hard work behind that game…that’s what I enjoy. https://t.co/B3gio5UFTL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

15 minutes of #AskSRK ended on this note:

Need to go now have lots of meetings pending. Have to organise the minutes of the meeting and do some research….Naah just messing with you all. Just going and sitting with my daughter Suhana now. Love u all have a good life. Thanks for #AskSRK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Well, that’s how Mr. Shah Rukh Khan signed off from #AskSRK in his usual wittiness. Badshah for a reason.