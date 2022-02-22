In a recent conversation with friends, I realised that Shah Rukh Khan interviews are a sub-genre of entertainment. You know? There is music, cinema, dance, and SRK interviews.

You could binge-watch them for hours, and still, they never seem to lose their freshness or appeal. Additionally, there are things that only SRK can say with ease without making it seem like he is giving a lecture. That's possibly because he truly believes and lives what he says.

Anyway, I can go on and on with this but let's jump to some of our favourite SRK interviews - recent and old.

1. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai remains one of the best talk shows in India, thanks to the softness and wit of Farooq Shaikh. He traced the lives of the stars and called people close to them to talk about their lives. Now, Shah Rukh's life is stuff they make blockbusters about. This interaction had to be gold.

In one bit, SRK's school principal remembers the actor's mother and how she said that if Shah Rukh says he will become an actor, it will happen, no matter what.

You can watch it here.

2. Rendezvous With Simi Garewal

I love this interview as much because of SRK, as I do because of Gauri. It makes sense they fell in love - look at that chemistry!

Gauri: I thought he will be a total flop hero, and they'll throw him out.



SRK: That's when I knew she cares about me and thinks about me and believes that I should make the best.

But apart from that, Shah Rukh also spoke about many things close to his heart in this interview. This includes his motivation to continue working as an actor.

You can watch it here.

3. This old interview where he talks about the fear of losing what he has.

He says that while he does believe that he deserves success and money, and love - the amount in which he has been given these things is extraordinary and he is scared that he will lose them someday.

What a lovely insight. You can watch the interview here:

4. "I don't spend time in the company of men." - Davos interview

In this interview, Shah Rukh talks about gender inequality and it is the single most profound definition of it that I have heard in my life. Here is an excerpt.

On the exterior, they are the most beautiful women. They work harder than I do. And they are somehow considered secondary because it's a man's world. So, in the end, I take all the credit and become the biggest superstar in the world. The beauty in all of this is...(these women) have not given into victimhood. They have the courage to say, "You know what, I am better than Shah Rukh". They know they are the real strength.

You can watch the interview here:

5. The interview with Farida Jalal

In this one, Shah Rukh talks about his inter-father marriage to Gauri and how he handled the discriminatory comments at their wedding. It's his message in the end, though, that always gets me.

So many people in our country need to get this printed and put it beside their bed. Maybe then they'll understand it.

You can watch the interview here:

6. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction - Interview with David Letterman

There is not a single person in the world who is not entirely and hopelessly smitten by Shah Rukh. David Letterman was no exception. Here, SRK talks about his fame with boastfulness and humility that only he can manage to produce.

You can watch the interview here.

7. Koffee With Karan

I find this one very cute, but also, Shah Rukh manages to be deeply philosophical here as well (which has to be a little bit of an achievement).

I love how he blushes when Karan asks Alia about her boyfriends and love life.

You can watch the interview here.

8. Beneath The Surface - Interview with Anupama Chopra

In this 4-part interview, Shah Rukh and Anupama Chopra walk on the streets of Lisbon and have a very honest chat. They talk about love, life, and movies - things that are the best of all worlds. This was SRK at his candid best after many years and credit for that hugely goes to the amazing interviewer.

You can watch the interview here.

The problem with compiling SRK interviews is that you get carried away watching them. This one took some time.