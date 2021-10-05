Bhuvan Bam is the man of the hour as he announced his first ever web series, titled Dhindora and dropped the trailer. In the series, he will be seen playing nine characters from his famous YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Rohit Raj, the series will release on the YouTube channel on 14th October.

From writing the story and dialogues to creating the characters and the universe, everything in the web series has been conceptualised by BB himself. He even made the background music and all the three songs in the series.

Watch the trailer here:

We can't wait to watch what BB has in store!





All images are screenshots from the trailer.