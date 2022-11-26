No, Bigg Boss isn’t just about drama, entertainment, and romance, but FASHION too. Every season, many celebrities, who participate in the reality TV show, also steal the limelight with their outfits inside the BB house. While some housemates ooze glamour, a few of them keep it casual AF.

We decoded the fashion games of eight contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and here’s what their choices are all about:

1. MC Stan- BB king of dreadlocks and funky jewels

Pune-based rapper MC Stan‘s hairstyle is a fashion statement in itself. The 23-year-old contestant keeps his dreadlocked hair tied in a bun. MC Stan, who claims to own a pendant worth ₹1.5 crore, also flaunts funky jewellery like ‘SLATT’ necklace and many rings in his hands.

MC Stan. Image credits: Twitter/Bigg Boss

2. Soundarya Sharma- It’s all about cute prints

Soundarya Sharma has the cutest printed outfits in the house. From a black bralette top featuring white motifs to a night suit having paw-shaped pattern, Soundarya truly aces her print game.

Soundarya Sharma. Image credits: Pinkvilla/Bigg Boss

And of course, the peach hairband. Look how cute it is.

3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia- Yeh teri chaand baaliyan and more

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the Sherni Sardaarni of the BB house, keeps a perfect balance between her fusion looks- both ethnic and western. However, Nimrit’s earrings game is always on point. Her chaand baaliyaan‘s look during the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 was our favourite.

Nimrit Kaur. Image credits: Bigg Boss

4. Tina Datta- I like purple highlights and I cannot lie

Apart from her outfits, Tina Datta loves experimenting with her hairstyle in the BB house. Her purple- highlighted hairdo has grabbed our eyeballs the most till now. Tina’s pink furry jacket and eyewear are some other highlights of her fashion game.

Tina Datta. Image credits: The Statesman/Bigg Boss

5. Archana Gautam- Curls with a pinch of sass

Archana Gautam is the sassy queen of the BB 16 house. The actress-turned-politician keeps her fashion game on all the time. Night suits? Checked. Coord sets? Checked? Suits? Checked. Lehenga? Checked. However, Archana’s curly hairdo always adds an oomph factor to her looks.

Archana Gautam with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. Image credits: MidDay/Bigg Boss

6. Shalin Bhanot: I wear heart on my sleeve

Shalin Bhanot‘s fashion game is all about flaunting his biceps in the BB house. Be it casually hanging out with other contestants or working out, Shalin mostly wears tank tops/vests. He also prefers hoodies and sweatshirts.

Shalin Bhanot. Voot/Bigg Boss

7. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary- P for Priyanka P for Pink

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the gorgeous diva of the BB 16 house. Priyanka’s fashion game is mostly about hues of pink, which she manages to ace in both glam and chic styles. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Priyanka twinned her pink lehenga with Ankit Gupta. She also wears pink lip shades quite often.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary with Ankit Gupta. Image credits: Twitter/Bigg Boss

8. Abdu Rozik- Night suits are my comfort zone

If you get to check Abdu Rozik‘s wardrobe in the BB house, you will find all cute outfits there. While the international star has tried ethnic outfits too, he looks visibly comfortable in his night suits.

Abdu Rozik. Image credits: Times Now/Bigg Boss

