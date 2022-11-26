No, Bigg Boss isn’t just about drama, entertainment, and romance, but FASHION too. Every season, many celebrities, who participate in the reality TV show, also steal the limelight with their outfits inside the BB house. While some housemates ooze glamour, a few of them keep it casual AF.
We decoded the fashion games of eight contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and here’s what their choices are all about:
1. MC Stan- BB king of dreadlocks and funky jewels
Pune-based rapper MC Stan‘s hairstyle is a fashion statement in itself. The 23-year-old contestant keeps his dreadlocked hair tied in a bun. MC Stan, who claims to own a pendant worth ₹1.5 crore, also flaunts funky jewellery like ‘SLATT’ necklace and many rings in his hands.
2. Soundarya Sharma- It’s all about cute prints
Soundarya Sharma has the cutest printed outfits in the house. From a black bralette top featuring white motifs to a night suit having paw-shaped pattern, Soundarya truly aces her print game.
And of course, the peach hairband. Look how cute it is.
3. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia- Yeh teri chaand baaliyan and more
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, the Sherni Sardaarni of the BB house, keeps a perfect balance between her fusion looks- both ethnic and western. However, Nimrit’s earrings game is always on point. Her chaand baaliyaan‘s look during the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16 was our favourite.
4. Tina Datta- I like purple highlights and I cannot lie
Apart from her outfits, Tina Datta loves experimenting with her hairstyle in the BB house. Her purple- highlighted hairdo has grabbed our eyeballs the most till now. Tina’s pink furry jacket and eyewear are some other highlights of her fashion game.
5. Archana Gautam- Curls with a pinch of sass
Archana Gautam is the sassy queen of the BB 16 house. The actress-turned-politician keeps her fashion game on all the time. Night suits? Checked. Coord sets? Checked? Suits? Checked. Lehenga? Checked. However, Archana’s curly hairdo always adds an oomph factor to her looks.
6. Shalin Bhanot: I wear heart on my sleeve
Shalin Bhanot‘s fashion game is all about flaunting his biceps in the BB house. Be it casually hanging out with other contestants or working out, Shalin mostly wears tank tops/vests. He also prefers hoodies and sweatshirts.
7. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary- P for Priyanka P for Pink
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the gorgeous diva of the BB 16 house. Priyanka’s fashion game is mostly about hues of pink, which she manages to ace in both glam and chic styles. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Priyanka twinned her pink lehenga with Ankit Gupta. She also wears pink lip shades quite often.
8. Abdu Rozik- Night suits are my comfort zone
If you get to check Abdu Rozik‘s wardrobe in the BB house, you will find all cute outfits there. While the international star has tried ethnic outfits too, he looks visibly comfortable in his night suits.
