Bigg Boss 16 episodes get more and more dramatic with each passing day. Over the weekend, we saw contestants unleash their fury on Gautam Vig for gambling their ration for the sake of captaincy. While the housemates have won back their food, new twists and turns await us as we begin another week inside the BB house.

We understand there’s always just too much to catch up on in the forever-happening Bigg Boss episodes. To keep you updated with all the teeny tiny developments, here are the live updates from the Day 31 of Bigg Boss 16.

8:00 AM – Good Morning BB.

The morning alarm rings at 8 on the dot. The housemates gather in the garden area to sing the Bigg Boss anthem.

10:15 AM – Abdu gets teased

Sajid teases Abdu asking him how will he kill his wife if he finds her having a shower with chiknu (Ankit). He further asks him about his reaction if he finds MC Stan with his wife on the wedding night. Eventually, Abdu decides he will never get married.

10:30 AM – Archana is unsure about Gautam.

Archana confides to Soundarya about his reservations against Gautam. She tells her that she has not been liking his behaviour in the past couple of days. Soundarya tries to resolve the issue between the two when Gautam enters the room. But Archana denies it. She says she is not sure whether he actually loves her. She also warns her against Shiv.

Soundarya tells about her conversation with Archana to Gautam.

12:00 PM – Abdu is smitten.

Abdu hops around the house flirting with female contestants and distributing his number. He flirts with Soundarya, Tina, Archana, and Nimrit. Nimrit asks him if he is trying to make her jealous.

1:30 PM Archana is not cooking.

Tina raises her concern about lunch. Gautam tells her that he is raising the issue with Bigg Boss. Tina says this won’t help.

1:45 PM – Archana has no duty.

The alarm rings to wake the sleeping Archana. Captain Gautam goes in front of the camera asking for BB’s help since she is not cooking. Shalin confronts her on the same. Other housemates ask Gautam to not give her any duty even at night.

2:15 PM – Abdu hasn’t forgiven Sumbul.

Sajid, Nimrit and Shiv poke fun at Abdu. The latter hasn’t forgiven Sumbul for nominating him. Sumbul desperately wants to talk to him but Abdu is adamant.

2:45 PM – Gautam is pissed with Soundarya.

Archana is pissed about hearing Gautam’s decision to let her cook in the night. Soundarya gives Archana lunch. Gautam is pissed with Soundarya about the same.

3:15 PM – Shiv expresses his opinions about Shalin to Tina.

Shiv and Abdu discuss about Tina. Soundarya tells Tina that he offered Archana food out of humanity. Shiv tells Tina that he finds Shalin ‘over’ in his gesture.

BB Bulletin with Shekhar Suman commences.

Shekhar pokes fun with Ankit, Priyanka, Gautam, Shalin, Soundarya, and Sumbul. Shekhar warns Abdu that his heart might break.

Bigg Boss House – The Cricket Stadium.

Shekhar Suman gives his BB commentary. He pokes Archana and Gori about their fight in the preceding week. He talks about Ankit’s forever tiredness and Sumbul’s gloomy eyes. He also talks about Shalin’s overacting and Abdu’s new angry avatar.

Shekhar tests contestants on their English.

Shekhar takes a gibe at Nimrit and Soundarya for their English conversation. He even made fun of Abdu’s English. Then, he went on to give a crazy riddle for contestants to mince.

Ankit gets 50 ka Talktime.

Shekhar gives Ankit 50 ka Talktime for the audience as compensation for Shalin’s overacting.

Shiv forms the BB team.

Taking forward the cricket allegory, Shekhar asks Shiv to form the BB team. He asks him about the deserving captain for the house. He names Nimrit. He moves on to ask him about the bowler. He names Archana.

Shekhar asks Shiv about the fielder in the BB house. He names Priyanka. Shekhar asks Shiv about the player who can even fix the game. Shiv names Shalin. Shekhar asks him about a contestant who can bat a sixer in the last ball. Shiv names Abdu. Priyanka names herself. Meanwhile, Shalin closes his ears.

Archana and Priyanka fight.

Archana raises her hygiene concern about how Priyanka makes food. Priyanka gets irritated with the former about stretching the same old issue. Archana brings the jug to demonstrate how she makes food. Gori then pokes Archana.

Sumbul has no contribution to the show.

Resuming the BB team task, Shiv names Sumbul as a player whose existence does not affect the show. Shalin defends Sumbul.

Gautam is a gugli bowler.

He then names Gautam as the gugli bowler who pretends that he will throw the ball with the left hand but ends up throwing the same with the right hand. Ankit then points out Gautam’s lack of decision-making abilities in the whole captaincy fiasco. Gautam gets irritated. He says if other housemates can think about themselves, why can’t he?

Is Tina an all-rounder?

Shiv names Ankit as the clueless player and Sajid as the empire. He names Tina as the all-rounder player. He completes his BB cricket team by adding himself as the player with whom other housemates need to exercise caution.

5:00 PM – Priyanka vs Archana.

Priyanka and Archana get engaged in a fierce fight. Priyanka asks Gautam to change her duty. Archana calls Priyanka Gautam-ki-chamchi. Priyanka asks Archana not to be a stereotypical ‘possessive saas.’ Priyanka says she is possessive when it comes to Ankit.

5:15 PM – Archana won’t be cooking from now on.

Gautam tells Priyanka that she can continue cooking her chapatis and that he will remove Archana from the kitchen. Meanwhile, Archana shows the state of the kitchen to the audience.

6:45 – Shalin confronts Tina.

Shalin calls out Tina for bitching about him. Tina calls Gautam to clear the air. Shalin accuses Tina of speaking ill about him behind his back. Gautam tries to explain the situation to Shalin but the latter lashes on the two and storms off.

Later, Shalin brings Nimrit and Sumbul to justify his point. Tina is now upset with Shalin for unnecessarily creating an issue.

7:15 – Are Gautam and Nimrit friends again?

Shalin and Nimrit take a jibe at Gautam about Soundarya. The duo act as Soundarya and Gautam and engage in playful banter. Meanwhile, Soundarya explains his frustration with Nimrit to Gori.

