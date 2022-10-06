Bigg Boss chahate hain is back with another blockbuster season. In less than a week, the BB 16 contestants have given us lots of gossips, fluctuating equations, heated arguments, and even some shades of romance. In short, they’ve given us a massive dose of entertainment within a week. So we can only predict what the entire season has in store for us.

Bigg Boss 16 began with a super-hit premiere with GOAT host Salman Khan introducing BB housemates. Among the popular contestants this year: there is viral Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, famous Colors faces Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, & Ankit Gupta, rapper MC Stan, and BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakar, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh among others.

Check out: Bigg Boss 16 contestants list

Bigg Boss offered the first contestant, Nimrit, a chance to become the captain for the first week if she successfully allocated beds and duties to the housemates entering after her. We saw her complete the task, with some contestants accepting her decision begrudgingly. However, in the recent BB episode, Bigg Boss conducted a reel task between MC Stan with manager Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu with manager Shiv. By winning the task, MC Stan and Sumbul got the special power to shift bedrooms.

Basis discussions and strategies, Sumbul single-handedly announced the new bedrooms for the contestants (tho not without a goof-up). Additionally, BB punished Tina, Soundarya, and Manya with all the house duties because the three ladies had apologized during the nomination task. But Captain Nimrit has replaced Mannya with Priyanka since the latter was taking pity on her punishment.

So far, Abdu has emerged as an entertainer with his adorable antics and authentic self. Not only the contestants inside the BB house, but the audiences outside are loving him as well. In one of the episodes, Abdu opened up about his personal life in a deep conversation with Sajid and MC Stan. He talked about how he once lived in a house with a leaking roof. Additionally, his equation with Shiv, with the latter teasing him about girls and Abdu blushing, is also loved by the audience. Abdu is not just a great entertainer, he’s also a great swimmer and singer.

Abdu is not only a great entertainer but also a great swimmer and singer. Sensing the audience’s affection for him, BB is also having some fun with Abdu. On the first day, BB asked Sajid to become his translator. In yesterday’s episode, Abdu was all excited and happy when BB interrupted and basically said, “we love to see you have fun, but please wear a mic.”

Here’s what audiences are saying about him.

Never seen such a sensible, mature, adorable and pure soul like him 🥺♥️



ABDU IS LOVE #abdurozik #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/cL8MsMmOMA — Tisha (@itstisha_7) October 4, 2022

We also know that Tina and Manya are at odds with each other. Ever since BB gave them the punishment for apologizing during the nomination task, we saw Manya getting frustrated with the housework. She felt that Tina had deliberately not cleaned up the sink after washing utensils. This led to a bitter row between the two. While they calmed down after their heated argument, we can still see the two ladies sharing cold vibes. They’re not so much in talking terms with each other.

The audiences are also witnessing some shades of romance between the Udaariyan fame co-star Priyanka and Ankit and Shaleen and Sumbul. However, it is too soon to believe anything since BB is known for changing equations with friends turning foes. When housemates questioned Ankit about his bond with Priyanka, the former cleared that its pure friendship and nothing else. Similarly, in yesterday’s episode, Tina asked Shaleen if there was anything romantic brewing between him and Sumbul. He was shocked to hear this, and cleared that there was nothing going on between the two.

Bigg Boss 16 – Twitter

With so much drama already happening, we wonder what Salman Khan’s take will be on the first Weekend Ka War. However, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Do you remember when Tina asked Shaleen about his equation with Sumbul? He said, “Bachhi hai!”

In extension to this comment, we will see Sumbul breaking down in front of housemates Abdu, Gori, and Sajid. BB has released a promo where Sumbul can be seen teary-eyed. She’s asking if there’s anyone who takes her seriously. She says, “sab logon ko lagta hai main bevkoof hun, bas phudakti rehti hun idhar-udhar.” While we see Gori counseling her, the promo ends with Sumbul’s voice in the background saying, “main royega nahi abhi rulayega.”

Stay tuned to watch what happens next.

With too much drama and fun already happening, we can only wonder what BB 16 has in store for us. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show in India. It has a great legacy of entertaining the audience with lots of drama and masala, over the years. Seeing the performances from the contestants in the new season within a week, we’re sure BB 16 will also become one of the greatest seasons in Bigg Boss history.