If you’re hooked on Bigg Boss 16, much like the rest of us, then we’re sure you know of the show’s contestant, model and television actor Sreejita De. Recently evicted, De has also been in the limelight for the controversial brawls she’s had with house-mates Gori Nagori and Manya Singh.

Sreejita debuted with Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2008 and had previously done modeling work in commercials prior to entering the acting arena. And she became quite a name in Indian households when she bagged her role in Uttaran. Hence, we’ve got everything about Sreejita De here, from her biography to her relationships and more. Read on:

Sreejita De’s Bio

Born on the 19th of July, 1989, Sreejita De is originally from Haldia, West Bengal. She has a Bachelor in Mass Communication from Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai.

Though she debuted with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, her role in Annu Ki Ho Gayee Wah Bhai Wah (where she played a lead character) garnered her the recognition to propel her into her television acting career. Other TV shows that De has been seen in are Miley Jab Hum Tum, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Piya Rangrezz.

Sreejita De’s Family Members & Relationship

Sreejita has been in a long standing relationship with Michael Blohm-Pape, in fact the two got engaged in Paris in December 2021 and are all set to tie the knot.

She also shares a close bond with her parents Swapan Kumar De and Lipi De. In fact if you were to scroll through her colourful Instagram profile, you’d see reels and pictures of her dancing with her mother, or clicking a photo with her parents with wide smiles across their faces. As for her other relationships, there is much talk about the rift between De and her former co-star Tina Datta. Sreejita has even clearly stated that the two aren’t friends.

Her Net Worth And Income

Sreejita has a net worth of $1- 4 Million. She was last seen on the TV show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! in 2020. And reportedly, her income has been around ₹60k to 70k per episode.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Currently, the actor has 650K followers on Instagram and around 2K on Twitter. She is fairly active on her Instagram account and frequently updates it with mentions of her travel and other creative projects she’s working on.

Some Interesting Facts About Sreejita De

1. She is a Cancerian.

2. The actor loves Bengali food.

3. She likes to meditates.

4. Sreejita enjoys watching her favourite shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

5. Her favourite co-star is Ajay Chaudhary.

