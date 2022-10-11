Like every year, Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang and gave the audience a diverse pool of contestants from every section of the media. This time, also, there are contestants who are extremely popular while others are relatively unknown to the mainstream audience. Falling in the latter category is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori who has taken the house by storm.

Gori Nagori Bio

Gori Nagori is an extremely popular face in Haryanvi and Rajasthani media. Born as Gori Malik, she was born and brought up in Nagaur, Rajasthan. She was born on June 11, 1990. She holds an undergraduate degree in Arts from Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. She always wanted to become a dancer. She started learning dance at the age of 9.

She rose to fame when she featured in a popular Rajasthani song, Le Photo Le. The song became a hit and Gori went on to become a household name. The song has more than 350 million views on YouTube.

Gori Nagori Family Members & Their Relationship

Gori was born into a Muslim family. Her father, Khalu Malik, was supportive of her dream of becoming a professional dancer. He often encouraged her to participate in various dance competitions. She has a younger sister and two older brothers. Gori is unmarried and not much is known about her relationships. However in her interviews, before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, she mentioned that she will miss her colleague, Sunny Chaudhary. Fans speculate that Sunny might be Gori’s partner.

Gori Nagori Net Worth, Income & Salary

Gori Nagori often features in Haryanvi and Rajasthani music videos with her killer moves. It is estimated that her net worth stands between ₹1-2 crores. She also owns a Mahindra SUV.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Gori Nagori is extremely active and popular on social media. Some of her videos show her dancing with Bigg Boss 11 fame, Sapna Choudhary. Gori has 207K followers on Instagram.

Some Interesting Facts About Gori Nagori

1. Gori is a huge fan of Shakira. Her dance moves are often compared to Shakira’s dance. She is referred to as ‘Rajasthani Shakira’ and ‘Haryanvi Shakira’ by her fans.

2. Although people love her for her dancing skills, she faces criticism for her “bold” moves.

3. She is a fitness freak.

4. She loves dogs.

5. She can ride a Royal Enfield.

Gori Nagori is slowly rising to become a fan favourite on Bigg Boss 16. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for her fans and the audience of the show.