Amidst the frenzied debate about flop films and Bollywood celebs demanding respect for their hard work, it is time to dish out that good content never fails. Over the years, we have seen the Hindi film industry giving us hit and flop movies both, so what's new in that, right?

We have compiled a list of flop movies of Bollywood that even the star power or big budget couldn't save because the balls are always in the audience's court.

1. Bombay Velvet

Box office collection: ₹43 crore

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Bombay Velvet failed miserably critically and commercially. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles became the biggest flop in the industry.

2. Samrat Prithviraj

Box office collection: ₹90 crore

Samrat Prithviraj was made with a humongous budget of around 200 crores but failed to impress the audience. The historical drama starred Akshay in the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj.

3. Kites

Box office collection: ₹48 crore

Another Anurag Basu directorial that couldn't impress the audience. The movie starred Hrithik and Barbara together, even though they shared great chemistry on screen, the story failed to gather numbers.

4. Thugs of Hindostan

Box office collection: ₹138 crore

Thugs of Hindostan didn't live up to deliver cinematic brilliance. Even though the movie has an impressive star cast, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Aamir Khan, the ₹300 crore budget still failed at the box office.

5. Race 3

Box office collection: ₹166 crore

Race 3 sparked a meme fest even before it was released. Following audience reactions and critical reviews, the movie didn't live up to the Race series.

6. Kalank

Box office collection: ₹80 crores

The Abhishek Varman-directed film Kalank, despite having an all-star cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur was firmly placed among Bollywood flops.

7. Jagga Jasoos

Box office collection: ₹90 crore

Featuring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, Jagga Jasoos struggled to keep up with the box office numbers. The Anurag Basu directorial was made with a budget of 130 crores.

8. Rangoon

Box office collection: ₹39 crore

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon essays the journey of Julia to the Indo-Burma border. Starring the stellar combination of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Saif Ali Khan, the movie utterly failed at the box office.

9. Players

Box office collection: ₹48 crore

Directed by the duo Abbas–Mustan, Players had an interesting storyline of a group of thieves and their expert plan on robbery. Though the movie had a massive budget of Rs 70 crore it didn't go well at the box office.

10. Tubelight

Box office collection: ₹114 crore

Like Many Salman Khan films, Tubelight was a war drama film that strived hard to impress the audience but somehow failed.

11. Mohenjo Daro

Box office collection: ₹53 crore

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical drama had Hrithik Roshan in the lead. However, the movie rarely created an impact on janta.

12. Shaandaar

Box office collection: ₹73 crore

Shahid Kapor- Alia Bhatt starrer flick Shaandaar may have given us a fresh paring but it didn't have enough scope to impress the janta.

13. Zero

Box office collection: ₹186 crore

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero was made with a budget of approx Rs 200 crore and became an absolute disaster. Featuring Shahrukh Khan- Katrina Kaif- Anushka Sharma trio, the story didn’t catch well with the audience.

14. Saawariya

Box office collection: ₹39 crore

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick marked the debut of Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor. Even though it was the most awaited romantic drama, Saawariya is considered among the top flop movies.

15. Guzaarish

Box office collection: ₹61 crore

Guzaarish may have failed at meeting box office numbers because of its plot. But one cannot ignore the sizzling chemistry between Aishwarya and Hrithik.

It all comes down to janta and how relevant the story is to them.

