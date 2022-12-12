‘We do not know where a person comes from. There’s more than what meets the eye. The world needs us to be nicer to each other. ‘

All of these messages are intertwined with each other, and can also co-exist at times. We think we understand people for exactly who they are, but that is hardly true. Blurr leaves us thinking with its theme that is thinly veiled around this messaging.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film stars Taapsee Pannu (who also jointly produced the film) and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. This psychological thriller will leave you with chills and a lot to think about. From the beginning, the film grabs the attention with its conflict that is also established in the trailer – the reasons behind Gayatri’s twin sister’s death. And like any good thriller, it gives us a number of suspects – it’s as if we can hardly trust anybody.

Gayatri suffers from a disease that causes degenerative loss of sight. The representation of this gradual loss of vision is something that will develop a sense of empathy – which is exactly how a film should make us feel. Taapsee, who portrays the character of Gayatri and Gautami, does it by keeping it organic. Every stumble and fall looks honest and not an act for the screen. On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah’s Neel is a subtle yet complex character. You’d be left figuring what is going on with him from the moment he enters the screen.

Any psychological thriller requires a number of external factors that make it an uneasy yet intriguing watch. Blurr does most of it right. While the cinematography adds a sense of gloominess that one might expect from the story, the setting builds the right amount of suspense. The characters and dialogues are written in a way that will leave you with an eerie feeling. There are even frames that look brilliant, specifically for a thriller. When tied together, these elements make up for the effect that the film is trying to reach for. However, there are some points, where it gets a tad too much to stay connected. Though the good part is that it grounds itself in time.

It’s not your typical horror film, and Blurr establishes that pretty well from the beginning. The idea is to make us feel a little uneasy at points, and it manages to do that – with a cast and performances that get it right in a lot of ways. While Gayatri feels a presence around her, it’s apparently unwitnessed by the rest of the people around her. On the other hand, she’s convinced that her sister didn’t commit suicide. There is one major question, and then some more, branched from it. It’s a gripping watch, but in the end it’ll also leave you thinking.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.