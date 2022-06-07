This Friday, by order of the Peaky fookin' Blinders, we are expected to switch to Netflix, and watch Thomas Shelby 'grace' our screens with the final season!

Among the myriad crimes committed by Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, the first is that he criminally stole our hearts and, second, that he disabled us to quit smoking.

Nonetheless, Desis are the Shelbys' biggest fans, to the point that they add random quotes beneath his picture and share to express their unrequited love.

Given the outpouring of love, we imagined what an all-Indian Peaky Blinders cast might look like, and here's who we believe would be the ideal choice:

1. Shahid Kapoor as Thomas Shelby

2. Arjun Rampal as Arthur Shelby

3. Arjun Mathur as John Shelby

4. Neena Gupta as Aunt Polly

5. Aditi Rao Hydari as Grace Shelby

6. Kalki Koechlin as Lizzie Shelby

7. Kirti Kulhari as Ada Thorne

8. Sanjay Dutt as Alfie Solomons

9. Ishaan Khatter as Michael Gray

10. Sayani Gupta as Gina Gray

11. Rohit Saraf as Finn Shelby

12. Chitrangada Singh as Linda Shelby

13. Chum Darang as Esme Shelby

14. Akshay Kumar as Oswald Mosley

Wait, did we f*ck with the Peaky Blinders?