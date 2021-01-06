Bollywood celebs are known for their stellar acting and dancing skills. But even though they're so good at what they do, many of them wanted to choose a completely different career path before they chose to get into the Hindi film industry.

Many even pursued courses that had nothing to do with acting. So, here is a list of Bollywood actors who are exceptionally educated and hold a degree in courses other than acting:

1. Taapsee Pannu

The actor who is known for her varied roles in movies like Pink, Thappad etc has a degree in computer engineering. She has also worked as a software professional before joining the movie industry.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is one of the most educated actors in B-Town. The actor graduated from Sherwood College in Nainital. After this, he pursued two double major degrees in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College. Not just that, the actor has also been awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the Queensland University in Australia.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is not only the King of Bollywood, but he also is the king of holding some high educational degrees. The actor went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduate degree in Economics. After this, he went to Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication but dropped out of college to become an actor.

4. John Abraham

In addition to his good looks and perfect physique, the actor is also known for his educational background. The actor after school earned a commerce degree in Economics from Jai Hind College. After this, he acquired an MBA degree from Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana is a jack of all trades. He is a singer, guitarist, lyricist and even a music composer. His rich educational background could be the reason behind his varied talents. The actor has a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV college, Chandigarh. After this, he completed his Master’s in Mass Communication from School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.

6. Sonu Sood

This exceptional actor and humanitarian is also an engineer by qualification. The actor holds a degree in electronics engineering from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering.

7. Parineeti Chopra

This bubbly actor's educational background is quite rich. She holds a triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School, UK.

8. Vidya Balan

Balan has been a part of the entertainment industry since the age of 16 when she became a part of the hit show Hum Paanch. But after the show ended, she took a break to complete her education. She did her graduation in Sociology from St Xavier’s College and pursued a Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai after which she joined Bollywood.

9. Randeep Hooda

This experimental actor is also quite learned. He has graduated in Marketing. After this, he did his post-graduation in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Australia.

10. Varun Dhawan

Before entering Bollywood, the actor had some other plans. The actor has a degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University, UK.

11. Ameesha Patel

Patel, who stole our hearts with her debut film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai is not just a good actor, she is highly qualified as well. She studied Bio-genetic engineering for two years. After this, she switched to Economics and holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, the U.S with a gold medal.

12. Anushka Sharma

The talented actor and producer holds a Bachelor's in Arts (BA) degree from Mount Carmel College. After this, she pursued her modelling career in Mumbai.

13. Kriti Sanon

The super talented actor is a true amalgamation of beauty with brains. The actor by qualification is an Engineer and holds a B-Tech degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

A true combination of talent and brain.