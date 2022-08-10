There's nothing like the nuanced bond between a brother and sister. It's multi-layered because it's not always expressive. With all the fights, dissing, and the constant monopolistic claims on whom the parents love the most, the siblings can't really live without each other. And that shows! (Even in the most bizarre ways.)

But the spirit of Raksha Bandhan allows the siblings across India to celebrate their unique relationship. Bollywood celebrities also share precious moments and offer a sneak peek of their Raksha Bandhan every year. Here's how B-Town celebs have opened up on Rakhi and given us major sibling goals.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of the producer Boney Kapoor from his second marriage with the late legendary actress Sridevi. He also has Arjun and Anshula Kapoor from his first marriage with late TV producer Mona Shourie. The relationship between the kids strengthened and evolved after the sudden passing of Sridevi. The actors have also been very open about that.

In an interview with Times Of India, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her Rakhi festivities and recalled the first time she tied Rakhi to Arjun Kapoor.

Rakshabandhan, for me, always symbolized a day when the whole family gets together, no matter how busy we are. Our cousins get together and have a nice meal. There’s a warm, fuzzy feeling of seeing family around, feeling a renewed sense of security and catching up with each other, which we don’t have the luxury of always.

2. Anushka Sharma

Siblings are siblings when they don't hesitate to make fun of each other. Last year, Anushka Sharma put up an amusing story of her brother and called the photo her real "Raksha Bandhan gift."

It doesn't mean the actress didn't share a heartfelt post depicting her precious bond with her brother.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and her 'Namsatey Darshakon;' are fairly popular. And so is her knock-knock series with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last year, the actress wished her brother on Rakhi with another one of her hilarious-because-its-so-bad knock-knock episode.

The actress has been very accepting and loving of Saif Ali Khan's second marriage with Kareena Kapoor. During an interview with Deccan Chronicles in 2018, Sara opened up about the unique Rakhi gift she received from her little brother, Taimur.

He gave me Rs.51. It is fine as he is small.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a full-on desi girl. Although the global actress hardly gets time to live in India like before, she proves that she's a true desi at heart with an ultimate photo dump on almost every Indian festivals. On Rakhi as well, the actress puts forth her love and affection for her 'army of brothers' on social media.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

As adults, we hardly get time to reminisce the good old days of the past, and Raksha Bandhan does become a lovely occasion to take a throwback into the memory lanes.

At least this is what Shraddha Kapoor's mandatory throwback pictures on Rakhi surely tell us!

6. Yami Gautam

No matter what, the fact is siblings always look out for each other, even when nobody else does. Last year, Yami Gautam uploaded an adorable picture from her wedding day on social media and penned a heartfelt note for her little brother that reiterated this universal truth.

Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever!

7. Abhishek Bachchan

Life is unpredictable. And sometimes, situations are as such that you're unable to reunite with your loved ones, even on special days. Such was the case for Abhishek Bachchan in 2020 when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 during the peak of the pandemic.

However, that didn't undermine his spirit of Raksha Bandhan. The actor shared a major throwback picture with all her sisters and asked them not to kill him for posting it. (Yes, he was a lil too late for that)

8. Riddhima Kapoor

Getting together on Raksha Bandhan is fine and too predictable. But how about dedicating an entire weekend to your sibling? Well! I can't say about you, but such was the case for the Kapoor siblings. Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor reunited with her sibling Riddhima Kapoor for a 'Pre Raksha Bandhan dinner' last year.

9. Soha Ali Khan

We know Bollywood consists of quite a few big fat desi families and their Raksha Bandhan photographs seem to come from a distant universe because each one of them is so effing adorable.

Soha Ali Khan once shared an picture on Rakhi with her brother Saif Ali Khan sitting beside her and the actress' daughter tying the sacred thread to her cousin brother, Taimur. Isn't it super adorable?

10. Ranveer Singh

Having a sibling who is also your best friend is an ultimate blessing. Friends can break up, but one cannot break free from family. And that's what makes Ranveer Singh's bond with his sister extra special.

In 2019, the actor shared a mandatory throwback post on Raksha Bandhan calling his sister, a best friend, an angel, and protector.

Siblings are precious. We may forget that as adults, but Raksha Bandhan becomes a yearly reminder of that one person (or persons) who has literally seen the worst of you.

How are you celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year?