It's true that every desi mom and dad have a different way to show their unconditional love for us. But, what about our siblings? From fighting with them over the remote to pampering them with everything they want, siblings are a perfect concoction of love and irritation.

And today, we have compiled some tweets that prove nobody can ever be as savage as them. So, grab that bucket of popcorn and check out the tweets that truly define every desi sibling relationship!

World War- l.



World War- II.



Siblings fighting for TV remote. — r.🌻 (@sinha_romil) August 15, 2018

My brother when mom is scolding me for something non serious. pic.twitter.com/aTHEuR61sx — Vaibhav Sharma (@AryanDevsharma) July 20, 2018

When your desi mum tells you to let your little sibling play with you. #India #Pakistan #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/r3F4inZ7gl" — Dr Safeen (@SafeensS) December 13, 2014

Me, upon receiving money from the relative, to my sibling: 😉 pic.twitter.com/lBaJ6gZQx2 — Bharat Sahal (@BharatSahal) July 20, 2018

That feeling you get when you get to scold your younger sibling over their mistake, is simply divine! — B. (@Desi_Musings) October 7, 2012

being the older sibling means you get to watch the evolution of how your parents strictness just fades away when it comes to your younger siblings — Indian Stats v2 (@Indian_stats) January 31, 2018

Siblings think 'No'means yes. Like "hey cn I drive ur car n finish all petrol?" Me: No. Bro: Ok thanks! Wil return it after few weeks! Me:😐 — Adi (@snee0810) April 20, 2015

**Whenever siblings are asked to bring anything **



They -:- pic.twitter.com/6x9EnLxptA — Bana_rasiya (@the_memelover_) August 21, 2018

Ask your siblings for a glass of water

They will tell you how you treated them 5 months ago #DesiSiblings 😁 — Numera (@Numeraaaaaaaaaa) January 28, 2016

Needless to mention, older siblings are our unofficial parents.

i’m not the oldest sibling i’m the youngest parent lol get it right — ainsley (@yobanichogurt) February 4, 2020

Reverse prank memoir.



Playful siblings : Hehehe you were adopted! Didn’t mom tell you that ????



9 YO me: Yaa, mom wanted me.



*Fireworks everywhere* — ready, steady, no (@TheSortedChaos) March 21, 2018

Desi sibling life summed up in one GIF pic.twitter.com/2fLvfGUnIP — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) September 3, 2015

Happy #BhaiDooj everyone !! If you haven’t done this, you have missed the very essence of life !! pic.twitter.com/UXuQFNI1Su — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓽𝓲_𝓲𝓷🙋🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️💆🏻‍♀️ (@Mishti_in) November 16, 2020

We'll fight in the afternoon like mad people, never say sorry and make up things automatically. #Desisiblings <3 — Sabih (@ItsSabih) June 8, 2013

Explosives toh duniya mai bante hi hongay par jo ghar mai dhamaka macha detay hain aise aur kahan x#desisiblings — Khlood (@Khlood_butt) June 28, 2016

Being an older sibling is acc like being single parent kmt — ؏ (@omarinho_7) July 27, 2017

Growing up with siblings is NOT a cakewalk.

Me making sure she didn’t get a bigger piece than me. #GrowingUpWithsiblings https://t.co/Xk2YPCvcKs pic.twitter.com/OPmcl7Awxc — chief exhausted, from the house of tired 😴 (@TEN_palooza) December 6, 2020

when you're saving some food to eat later and you come downstairs and see them eating it #GrowingUpWithSiblings pic.twitter.com/LDGftbiBmN — Hassan (@oky_byeee) August 31, 2021

#GrowingUpWithSiblings when you're the youngest and referred to as "oh, you're _____ little brother" 🙄😅 pic.twitter.com/fUB9oZEIgE — City Gyal ✨ (@bigboypoppin_) April 25, 2020

#growingupwithsiblings

Not answering when they call you cuz you know they want you to switch off the lights or close the door. 😂😂😂 — Ef Zed Ech❄ (@nervoussystem__) December 24, 2021

me : *passing by*

brother : *passing by*

me :

brother :

me :

brother : apna mooh band kar

me : i didn't even say anything#growingupwithsiblings — sukh🍖 (@sukhmxxtkaur) December 5, 2019

#GrowingupwithSiblings "I didn't mean to hit you that hard. Here you can Hit me back" but please don't tell it to father" 🙂❤️🌸 — 𝑭𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒅 (@FahadChishte) May 23, 2021

Home is where your mom says to you 'Dono ek ek danda lekar, ek dusre ka sar phor do' #Growingupwithsiblings — Shangyy Keshari (@ShangyyK) August 22, 2021

Mom- "Do you want this?"

Me- "No."

Mom- "Ok I'll give it to your brother."

Me- "No I want it."#growingupwithsiblings — Elon-O-Being 👽 (@nidziculous) January 16, 2021

#growingupwithsiblings

Starving, dying of thirst and debating wetting yourself so your sibling didn't steal your seat when watching tv — Chloe (@Chloe_Wrightxx) March 13, 2020

We have a love-hate relationship and yes, we are proud of it.

Yes I can sacrifice my kidney for my sister

No I can't let her borrow my charger #growingupwithsiblings — Namjayyy (@NamjaySeldon) July 2, 2020

Fighting about who did more work when your parents ask one of you to do something. #GrowingUpWithsiblings — Lovaiza (@Lovaiza2) November 17, 2019

I used to let my sister finish her snack before I ate mine so that she could ask me for some and I’d say no

-😭#GrowingUpWithsiblings — HelloLee (@LiqhameeM) July 14, 2020

In winter my older brother used make me go sit on the toilet to warm up the seat for him 😪#GrowingUpWithsiblings — St. Sedi 😇👼🏽 (@sedi_says) July 14, 2020

There can be 20 chargers in the house yet they still take yours. #GrowingUpWithsiblings — Kainat. (@_Evren_Z) April 9, 2020

Does everyone's brother thinks of their sister as dharti_ka_bojh or mine is special case???😤🤧#growingupwithsiblings — Tanu (@dheemebol) June 24, 2020

#growingupwithsiblings pointing to all the ugly characters in a movie and saying "that's you" and I think that was actual fun.❤ — srishteeeeeee🌠 (@xxchromosme) September 3, 2020

#GrowingUpWithsiblings the rules for playing video games is when you die it's their turn.. unless they're not in the room at the time of death. — LeeLoo (@Fifth_element98) March 20, 2019

I hate when I would ask my mom “if I could have a soda?” And she’d say “if you share with your brother” like ion even want it anymore . I didn’t want his fishes in it.🙄🙄🙄#growingupwithsiblings — jazzberry (@JasmineDenton14) December 6, 2020

Siblings are awesome and these tweets are proof!