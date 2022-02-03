Social media has given us access to many things, including hate & trolling. It's disheartening & scary to see people saying such offensive things sitting behind their phone screens.

Bollywood celebs have been subject to that hate, and sometimes they didn't even deserve it. Can we think twice before throwing hate at someone's daughter? Can we let a woman wear what she wants? Can we be mindful of the opinions we share on social media?



Case in point: Here is a list of incidents when Bollywood celebrities didn't deserve the hate they received:

1. When influencer and copywriter Freddy Birdy made sexist remarks on Deepika Padukone's outfit. For the last time, belittling a woman's career to her husband, clothes or body is not funny!

this is not the first time I see him shading but this post is deeply sexist and clearly driven by his hatred for a particular person. freddy birdy, you better issue an apology. funnily enough, all his posts have limited comments so you can't even call him out. this is not humour? pic.twitter.com/NsaDy8LXgH — aks (@heertohbadisad_) January 29, 2022

2. No. Mandira Bedi performing the last rites of her husband is not 'unsanskaari' and definitely not a place to poke your nose. She didn't deserve this hate while she was grieving the loss of her husband.

Mandira Bedi is being trolled for not wearing so called "appropriate clothes" for her husband's funeral.



Maybe Y'all wanted to see her clad in a white sari,with shaved head & probably a begging bowl.



Regressive,patriarchal cesspool this country is. pic.twitter.com/1pJdATG8Ig — Naina R. (@Hindostan1Khwab) July 2, 2021

3. When Priyanka Chopra was judged to upload a picture that according to haters, was unsanskaari. I mean, how could a woman share a PDA moment on social media, right?

4. When Shahrukh Khan was trolled for wearing sunglasses for Dilip Kumar's funeral. What on earth are you smoking? To come up with so much hate?

Abbey ye condolences dene gaya hai ya DON-3 ki script sunaane 😁 pic.twitter.com/Z2zvpBRsVY — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) July 7, 2021

5. Malaika Arora is subjected to hate for various reasons, including finding love in the '40s (because how could she be happy right?). And recently, a news website decided to write the most disgusting headline about her clothes.



6. When Farhan Akhtar was trolled for celebrating Dhanteras with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani.

7. When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce, people thought it was a subject to spread hate. Here's an example of how low people can stoop:



Aamir khan

1st target Reena Dutta

2nd target किरण राव



Who is Next TARGET of #AamirKhan...❓❓❓❓



🔃🔃 For. ❤️❤️ For

Fatima Sana Elli Avram

. pic.twitter.com/nFFCt7iAtY — ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_Abhimanyu____) July 3, 2021

8. When Virat & Anushka's 10-month-old daughter received rape threats because India lost to New Zealand. This vicious hatred needs to stop right away!

Vamika is 9 months old daughter of Virat Kohli and check how they are issuing [email protected] threats to her.Shocking and shameful pic.twitter.com/DTk9KdThZv — Sheldon Cooper (@Bazingaa_aaa) October 31, 2021

