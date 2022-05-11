The internet forgets nothing. And when it comes to tales about Bollywood celebs, it's hard to obliterate the history. Thus, it is advisable for our Bollywood celebs to be a little EXTRA careful about what they say, promote and share.

Nonetheless, we have compiled a list of incidents when netizens called out Bollywood celebs for their double standards. Celebs? Maybe watch out next time.

1. Alia Bhatt

Case number one for double standards in Bollywood is- when Alia Bhatt was trolled to endorse sugary products. In an old video, Alia talked about how we should not consume sugar but have it in different forms like fruits. But this brand endorsement shows otherwise.

Why does @aliaa08 promote sugary products if sugar is unhealthy and she won't have it herself? https://t.co/EwDY7YtZPy — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) May 8, 2022

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar recently signed a contract with the famous Vimal pan masala brand. But netizens soon condemned him for this action and called him a hypocrite, here's why:

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣



& Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar through the years 😹✌️ pic.twitter.com/3RcoTYT25F — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) April 13, 2022

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made a statement about culture and clothing. She emphasized how Indians have adapted to foreign culture and are marketing American clothing. But netizens quickly called her out for this.

4. John Abraham

In a chat show with Shilpa Shetty, John said:

Fitness is like a tripod stand--good food, good exercise, and good sleep. Later in the video, he is also heard saying, ‘I believe men should not look pretty. Men should be imperfect.’

But netizens couldn't digest the fact and here's what they said:

5. Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra was called out for perpetuating colourism in the past and yet talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

List of Indian actors who are speaking on BLM and their fairness cream ads, a thread : pic.twitter.com/yUeRNLch6U — anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) May 31, 2020

6. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was called out for advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement and promoting fairness creams.

Read more: From Ranveer to Kriti Sanon, Here's How Much Rent These 8 Bollywood Celebs Pay For Their Homes.