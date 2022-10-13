Heartbreaks are a pain in the ass, and it gets worse when you have to encounter your ex-lover. With Bollywood being an industry where celebs sometimes work with their ex-partners, one can only fathom how painful the whole process must be. There are times when celebs got about their exes and talked about their relationship with them.

Here are some statements Bollywood celebs made about their exes:

1. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth in his latest interview might have referred to Alia Bhatt as his ex. The actor was asked the one thing he learned from his last relationship and he said:

I think I learned from my last relationship- don’t gift pets.

He was then asked one thing he would steal from Alia Bhatt and well the reply gave us enough hints.

The cat…Edward.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia and Siddharth were always rumoured to be lovers. She is now married to Ranbir Kapoor. In one of her old interviews, Alia talked about how much respect she has for Sid and said:

I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there’s too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I’m sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir rather had a funny story to tell about his ex. The actor, in one of his interviews, shared:

There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award. I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).

4. Ranveer Singh

Back then, Ranveer and Anushka were rumoured to be dating but the two never acknowledged the relationship. Years later, Ranveer shared how much he adores his ex and said:

Miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don’t get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is. She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It’s a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I’ve met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul. I get angry when I read negative articles about her. It infuriates me more than my own negative articles.

5. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita has always managed to spread love and positivity with her presence in the industry. She announced her break-up on Instagram with Rohman Shawl and said:

We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! I love you guys!!!

6. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag talked about how much he respects Kalki and said:

Kalki is a great actress. What happened between us, why we went separate ways… all that remains between us. But she gave me six years of her life. I respect her for what she is; she really changed my life.

