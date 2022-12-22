There’s no doubt that our desi movies have given us a bunch of brilliant male characters, over a period of time. From comforting other characters to sharing the best life advice with their audience, these characters have given us a gazillion memories to live by.

While there have been several characters who made us laugh, so, and excited with their brilliant acting, there are just a bunch of male actors who made us want them as our late-night confidants, thanks to their mature conversation and understanding.

Here, we have mentioned some of the best male characters from our tinsel town that we wish were our 3 am friends. Let's take a look.

1. Rahul Raichand (Shah Rukh Khan) – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

From falling in love with a simple woman, dancing her heart out on the street to leaving his super-rich parents for her, this character made a lot of us, for the first time, feel what love is all about. This character would be the perfect person to have a conversation about love and life, late at night.

2. Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) – Kal Ho Naa Ho

It’s hard to find a good partner and a good friend, as well. However, it’s even harder to find a good friend in a good partner. From the right comic timing to letting his love go, this character never shied away from anything. If we ever feel like we need a friend to vent out our deep-buried feelings to, this character will be our go-to person.

3. Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra) – Shershaah

We all deserve a man – so compassionate towards his work and love – in our lives. It was his determination that made each of us his fan. This character left a massive imprint on his audience with his infectious smile and daring decisions – which makes him an on-point friend to have a night-long conversation about aspirations, love and life.

4. Taran Khanna (Kunaal Roy Kapur) – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yes, he wasn’t perfect. He wasn’t an on-point dancer but he was an on-point friend, confidante and fiancé. He brought so much happiness to her fiance’s life, who almost gave up on the entire idea of love. From jumping in the pool to look at his lost engagement ring to dancing just to impress her, he was deeply in love with her and openly showcased it, without any hesitation. And come on, we all need a hopelessly romantic friend, like him, in our lives.

5. Dr. Jehangir “Jug” Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) – Dear Zindagi

Didn't we all want someone to guide and comfort us, while growing up? Well, he was exactly this someone in the movie. During each scene with him in it, we could almost feel his reassurance through the screen. In the end, he explained the importance of parting ways, exploring and growing in life. And, that made him one of the best characters in our cinema. Can you imagine a friend like him, a cup of hot coffee and deep conversations under the sky? Sign me up!

6. Anup Saxena (Pankaj Tripathi) – Gunjan Saxena

Even though hundreds of movies from our film industry showcased horrible on-screen parents, there are a handful of others, that gifted us with some inspiring and supportive on-screen parents. And, this character was one such parent as he supported his daughter as much as his son, if not more. We all know how to fly but we always need someone to blow the air under our wings and there’s no better cheerleader than our fathers, who are also our very first friend, in our lives.

7. Rishi Talwar (Abhishek Bachchan) – Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

From being a best friend to his single father to being a super-cool husband, he was heartwarming. He was loyal, honest, and fun. However, he was in love with the wrong person, at the wrong time and therefore, things didn’t work out for him. We loved the fact that even after he moved on, he invited his ex-wife to make her a part of his big day and that, makes him a great character. If we ever face a hard time moving on, a conversation with this character in peace would be our perfect choice.

8. Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal) – Raazi

This character, the military officer who loved his nation above everything else, still holds a special place in our hearts. When he learned that his wife, from an altogether different country, loves classical music, he got her a bunch of vinyl records. And, that shows how warm and compassionate he was. He never disrespected his wife, who turned out to be a part of his enemies, because he respected her beliefs. Well, if we have a friend like this character, we can all send our unromantic boyfriends/husbands on a weekend trip with him for some tips!

9. Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) – Kal Ho Naa Ho

We all have cried buckets on numerous occasions – during khushi and gham – in this movie, right? He made us laugh with his wittiest one-liners and made us sob after he went far away. From being a great friend to showcasing what true love really is, this character has to be one of the best fictional characters, ever. He will be a perfect best friend to have because he can teach us the value of love, friendships and life.

10. Aman Mehra (Salman Khan) – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Let's be honest, this character deserved so much better. Honestly, why was he even friend-zoned? I mean, he was the only male character in this entire movie who made true sense. He did everything that a woman would ever want and still got dumped for a douche. He, however, made a home in our hearts by reuniting two lovers. And, we all need a compassionate friend like him in our lives.

Yes, most of them have their flaws but they have one quality, of turning up when they are needed.