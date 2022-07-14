There is something about comedy movies. If done right, you can watch them over and over again without getting bored. It can come across as crass or cringe if done over the top. But there's another section of comedy movies. Those that were box office disasters when they were released. But as time passed the audience warmed up to these films and saw what fun they were to watch.



We compiled a list of 11 such comedy movies that tanked at the box office but were actually funny. Read on to find out more.



1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

With Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal & Shakti Kapoor as the lead cast, the movie was declared a massive flop when it was released. But slowly, the movie went on to become the cult classic it is today.

2. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)



The movie is one of the best satires to ever be produced in Hindi cinema. It told the tale of two photographers who come face to face with rampant corruption. Directed by Kundan Shah, it had an ensemble cast of fine actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta. The movie flopped in the 80s because the concept of satire was fairly new.

3. Chup Chup Ke (2006)

The movie received mixed reviews when it was released despite having an ensemble cast of Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Neha Dhupia. It was only recently that the movie started receiving all the attention it deserves. From meme templates, to Twitter threads - the movie is gaining cult status now.



4. Deewane Huye Pagal (2005)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the movie was declared a box office flop. It was only later that the movie received likes. The movie has characteristic chaotic humour found often in Akshay Kumar movies.



5. Dhol (2007)

The movie was criticized when it was released at the box office. But with time, the audience found some of the most creative one-liners and conversational humour in pop culture, making this movie a sleeper hit.



6. Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008)

The movie had a disappointing opening when it was released in theatres. It stars Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles. The movie took an unconventional topic of a widowed father marrying his long-lost love and added the characteristic Priyadarshan humour to the plot.



7. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This family comedy-drama film was not received well at the box office. With bits of comedy, it is also a slice-of-life film. It has instances of situational humour and clean comedy - with some scenes being highly relatable for middle class families. With Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles, the movie makes for a great watch with family on a movie night.



8. 36 China Town (2006)





This movie was not your average Bollywood comedy film. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was a mystery thriller comedy film. The film received mixed reviews. It has the twists and turns characteristic of an Abbas-Mustan film but it had great performances by the likes of Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Akshaye Khanna, and debutante Upen Patel.

9. Khatta Meetha (2010)



Another movie from the times when Akshay Kumar used to do good films. The movie took a very real concept and added bits of humour to it. The movie was criticized for being too long (three hours running time) and for the bits of unnecessary drama. But the audience, now, loves the film for some of its most funny scenes.

10. Sunday (2008)



This is probably the only Rohit Shetty film that did not work at the box office. The only reason for its failure was that it explored a new genre of comedy: mystery comedy, which wasn't widely popular then. The movie has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgan, Ayesha Takia, Arshad Warsi, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Irrfan Khan to state a few. They make the movie a fun rollercoaster ride.

11. Go Goa Gone (2013)

The zombie comedy did not work well when it was released initially. However, it slowly rose to the cult status it has now. With Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan as a wannabe Russian, the movie is experimental yet manages to tickle your funny bones.



Tell us which comedy movies, you think, flopped at the box office but are gems in the comments.

