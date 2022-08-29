How many times have we seen a Bollywood movie and thought, yeh sirf Hindi filmon mein ho shakata hai? You've probably stopped keeping track. Regardless of how much we adore Hindi films, our directors have a penchant for giving us stories that appear too outlandish and occasionally completely implausible to occur in real life.

In other words, don't we always look for Aditya Kashyap when we board a train? Par mila, kya?

Although it can be reassuring to witness something on-screen that cannot occur in real life, a post on Instagram encouraged followers to expose the lies in the most well-known Hindi films. And it appears to have turned out to be hilarious.

The most incorrect aspect of the movies that we grew up watching was revealed in a discussion on the Instagram page philmyyy, which is all about movies and pop culture.

Other users continued the intriguing thread in the comments section by explaining why they believed the movies to be a complete fabrication and what would actually transpire in real life.

1. "Zindagi na milegi dobara is a lie because "sieze the day" karne ke liye paise nahi hai."

2. "Wake up Sid is a lie because unemployed Sid ko Aisha kabhi ghar mein nahi aane degi!"

3. "Dil Chahta Hai is a lie cause real-life mein Goa Trip ka plan cancel ho jata hai."



4. "Om Shanti Om is a lie kyuki kbhi kbhi jise poori shiddat se paane ki koshish kro, wo kbhi nhi milta."

5. "Dil toh pagal hai is a lie because Maya bass ek imagination hi hai, reality mein nahi milti."

6. "Dabangg is a lie because thappad se dar lagta hai sahab."

7. "Ajab Prem ki gazab kahani is lie cause real life may one side lover lover he rehta hai."

8. "Hum sath sath hai is a lie coz hum sath nahi hai."

9. "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a lie because in real college main "pyaar kya hai" bilkul nhi padhaate."

10. "Taare Zameen par is a lie cuz teachers ko course complete karna hai."

11. "Hum dil de chuke sanam is total lie because asal me koi ajay devgan aish ko salman se milane nhi le jayega."

12. "Tamasha is a lie cause abbaa nhi maanenge."

Since forever, Bollywood has been raising our unrealistic expectations.