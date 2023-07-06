Film buffs worldwide have been looking forward to watching Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for a long time now. What makes their release even more interesting is that both films are releasing on July 21st. People are actually planning to watch the two on the same day, reclaiming the contrasting shades within all of us. Besides, if we speak SOLELY of the box office clash, this ain’t a standalone one, and, over the years, we have witnessed many of these in Bollywood movies.
Desi Twitter is recalling such moments when two highly awaited Bollywood movies had clashing release dates.
Well, the names are regardless of how the films panned out in reality (sighs), but take a look:
1. Jab Tak Hai Jaan versus Son Of Sardaar
2. Om Shanti Om versus Saawariya
Ahh, Saawariya was such a disappointment.
3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi vesus Ghajini
Now, this was SOMETHING.
4. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha versus Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India
*micdrop*
5. Jan-E-Man versus Don
6. Kaabil versus Raees
7. Dil vesus Ghayal
8. Bajirao Mastani versus Dilwale
9. Mohabbatein versus Mission Kashmir
10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil versus Shivaay
11. Bang Bang versus Haider
12. Veer-Zaara versus Aitraaz
13. Not just this, apparently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will also be clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur on 1st December 2023
