Film buffs worldwide have been looking forward to watching Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for a long time now. What makes their release even more interesting is that both films are releasing on July 21st. People are actually planning to watch the two on the same day, reclaiming the contrasting shades within all of us. Besides, if we speak SOLELY of the box office clash, this ain’t a standalone one, and, over the years, we have witnessed many of these in Bollywood movies.

The duality of self in seeing Barbie/Oppenheimer back to back pic.twitter.com/CIXhDvifsT — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) June 28, 2023

Desi Twitter is recalling such moments when two highly awaited Bollywood movies had clashing release dates.

Well, the names are regardless of how the films panned out in reality (sighs), but take a look:

1. Jab Tak Hai Jaan versus Son Of Sardaar

this was barbie and oppenheimer of 2012 pic.twitter.com/O8cJwz7SDj — prakriti (@idkyar) July 3, 2023

2. Om Shanti Om versus Saawariya

Ahh, Saawariya was such a disappointment.

This was Barbie and Oppenheimer of 2007 https://t.co/lBYj7iNyib pic.twitter.com/Yi0W9zCjVV — Ira (@irationalised) July 3, 2023

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi vesus Ghajini

Now, this was SOMETHING.

This was the only REAL desi Barbie vs Oppenheimer https://t.co/TJvXXG7AHf pic.twitter.com/TpajlRNkVr — ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) July 3, 2023

4. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha versus Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India

*micdrop*

Barbie and Oppenheimer are the Gadar and Lagaan of 2023. The most iconic clash of all time.



Gadar went on to become one of the biggest hits of all time while Lagaan became one of the greatest Hindi films ever. https://t.co/BaEMg1lyUj pic.twitter.com/bg7qMGXYV4 — A T (@naughtyrobot725) July 3, 2023

5. Jan-E-Man versus Don

6. Kaabil versus Raees

This was Barbie and Oppenheimer of 2017 https://t.co/mSJmjQDG4s pic.twitter.com/i0Pd6rOnV1 — Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) July 4, 2023

7. Dil vesus Ghayal

Og Barbie vs Oppenheimer circa 1990 https://t.co/CmHuPGqfmC pic.twitter.com/E8r6Y4c0FN — Aspect Kracken (@KrackenAspect) July 3, 2023

8. Bajirao Mastani versus Dilwale

9. Mohabbatein versus Mission Kashmir

10. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil versus Shivaay

this was barbie and oppenheimer of 2016 https://t.co/21JvqzW00I pic.twitter.com/Nx2ateZmzG — Yuvraj (@yuvrajhoonn) July 3, 2023

11. Bang Bang versus Haider

this was barbie and oppenheimer of 2014 https://t.co/sxyXL3e3xv pic.twitter.com/cPqhQCIZNA — better call subtle (@subtletiwari) July 4, 2023

12. Veer-Zaara versus Aitraaz

13. Not just this, apparently, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will also be clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur on 1st December 2023

Which is the most iconic box office clash you can recall?