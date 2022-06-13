Bollywood debuts are considered a huge deal, or at least they're talked about a lot. Every time a new actor sets foot in the film industry, it seems like that's all everyone cares about. But, not all 'first films' lead to a wonderful career for these actors - things can go both ways, and well, they do.
And, Redditors have some opinions about the worst debuts in Bollywood:
1. "Painter Babu, made by Manoj Kumar to launch his brother Rajiv Goswami. I don't think we ever heard of Rajiv again. Incidentally, the movie was also the debut of Meenakshi Sheshadri, and music directors Uttam-Jagdish, who went on to have pretty notable careers."
2. "Armaan Jain in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil."
3. "Recent example is Athiya Shetty. She started with Hero (remake) and I heard it was really bad."
4. "Legendary debut - Sonu Nigam in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani."
5. "Nitin's Hindi debut with Agyaat"
6. "How about Suriya's Hindi debut Rakht Charitra 2? Dead on Arrival."
7. "In my opinion, Ahan Shetty in Tadap."- Gangshat
8. "Several actors had bad debuts, and managed to survive and shape a career in Bollywood over the years. But, some essentially ended the lead actor's career before it even started. For example, Mimoh Chakraborty in Jimmy."- DrShail
9. "I think the recent example should be Ananya Pandey in Student Of The Year 2."- an-76
10. "It may not be the worst, but it did take a 180° turn quickly. Imagine being the Miss World, getting a dream launch with probably the biggest Hindi production house at the time, starring opposite Akshay Kumar in a magnum opus. It seems great, right? But then everything takes a bad turn and your movie is surrounded with huge negativity and your film is a disaster. Samrat Prithviraj may not have such a big impact on Akshay, but it has certainly damaged Manushi Chhillar's career."
'Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai'.