Bollywood debuts are considered a huge deal, or at least they're talked about a lot. Every time a new actor sets foot in the film industry, it seems like that's all everyone cares about. But, not all 'first films' lead to a wonderful career for these actors - things can go both ways, and well, they do.

And, Redditors have some opinions about the worst debuts in Bollywood:

1. "Painter Babu, made by Manoj Kumar to launch his brother Rajiv Goswami. I don't think we ever heard of Rajiv again. Incidentally, the movie was also the debut of Meenakshi Sheshadri, and music directors Uttam-Jagdish, who went on to have pretty notable careers." Desigal69

2. "Armaan Jain in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil." - Grisham2107

3. "Recent example is Athiya Shetty. She started with Hero (remake) and I heard it was really bad." bssgopi

4. "Legendary debut - Sonu Nigam in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani." Killer_insctinct

5. "Nitin's Hindi debut with Agyaat" bssgopi

6. "How about Suriya's Hindi debut Rakht Charitra 2? Dead on Arrival." bssgopi

7. "In my opinion, Ahan Shetty in Tadap." Gangshat

8. "Several actors had bad debuts, and managed to survive and shape a career in Bollywood over the years. But, some essentially ended the lead actor's career before it even started. For example, Mimoh Chakraborty in Jimmy." DrShail

9. "I think the recent example should be Ananya Pandey in Student Of The Year 2." - an-76

10. "It may not be the worst, but it did take a 180° turn quickly. Imagine being the Miss World, getting a dream launch with probably the biggest Hindi production house at the time, starring opposite Akshay Kumar in a magnum opus. It seems great, right? But then everything takes a bad turn and your movie is surrounded with huge negativity and your film is a disaster. Samrat Prithviraj may not have such a big impact on Akshay, but it has certainly damaged Manushi Chhillar's career." harjit1998

