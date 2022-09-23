Sometimes Bollywood films serve us pairs and duos who have an equation that’s better than the romantic couples we get to see on screen. Because, platonic relationships are just as important as any other relationship.

So, we’ve compiled a list of movies that have duos who low-key melted our hearts with their endearing equations. Read on to know more:

1. Daijan (DJ) and Rohan – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Daijan (Farida Jalal) and Rohan’s (Kavesh Majumdar) bond was adorable AF to watch. Because, who doesn’t want someone to spoil them by sneaking in extra ladoos for them to eat? Am I right, or am I right?

2. Buddhadev Gupta and Sexy – Cheeni Kum

If you’re a Cheeni Kum fan, then we’re sure you took note of the endearing conversations that Buddhadev (Amitabh Bachchan) and Sexy (Swini Khara) shared in the film. They were literal buddies!

3. Vijaylakshmi and Rani – Queen

Vijaylakshmi (Lisa Hayden) and Rani’s (Kangana Ranaut) friendship is proof that you can find a best friend in someone who is completely different to you. And that all that matters is that a person loves and respects you for who you are!

4. Shashi Godbole and Radha – English Vinglish

If it weren’t for Radha (Priya Anand), perhaps Shashi (Sridevi) wouldn’t have had such a wholesome experience with her trip to New York.

But not only did Radha show her around the city and help her get comfortable, she was a source support for her through a transitional period of her life.

5. Bitti Mishra and Narrotam Mishra – Barielly Ki Barfi

Bitti (Kriti Sanon) had a wonderful (and healthy) relationship with her father Narrotam Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi), it was so open and warm. Definitely the kind we all low-key aspire to have with our parents.

6. Aditi Mahant and Amit Mahant – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) and Amit (Prateik Babbar) are one of the most adorable siblings that Bollywood has given us. And the contrast in their personalities made it all the more enjoyable to watch them. Because that made their conversations all the more interesting, authentic and easy to connect to.

7. Mimi and Shama – Mimi

I think it’s safe to say that we all want a friend like Shama (Sai Tamhankar), because I mean, don’t we all need someone who loves us and doesn’t hold back on supporting us or giving a reality check when it’s needed either?

But for every Shama, there must be a Mimi (played by Kriti Sanon in the movie), someone who is fierce and doesn’t think too hard about how the people around her are judging her.

8. Shamshunissa and Badrunissa – Darlings

To be quite honest, sometimes we all need our mothers to tell us to leave that toxic relationship. And the fact that Shamshunissa (Shefali Shah) was that mother to Badru (Alia Bhatt), was wonderful.

But, it isn’t just about Shamshunissa being a strong AF mom to Badru, it’s about how these two interacted with each other that left us all mentally applauding their chemistry!

9. Bhaskor Banerjee and Piku – Piku

Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) and Piku (Deepika Padukone) are another great father-daughter duo that Bollywood has served us. I mean, their banter, the back and forth between them was undeniably hilarious and sweet! What a pair.

Here’s to these duos, making movie time absolutely worth it!