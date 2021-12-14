In 2021, we are celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the most iconic Hindi movies of all time. With time, the fame of the film has only grown, and here we look at some of the moments that were captured during its shoot. Did they know they were going to end up making an all-time classic?

1. Farah Khan and Karan Johar fixing Shah Rukh Khan's dupatta.

2. Karan Johar directing a scene for Kareena Kapoor.

3. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan hugging each other to mark the end of the shoot.

4. Staring into Poo's mirror.

5. Shah Rukh and Kajol during the shoot of Suraj Hua Madhdham.

6. Farah Khan and Karan Johar posing for Shah Rukh during the shoot of the same song.

7. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reading their lines.

8. Bole Choodiyan rehearsals.

9. Karan Johar directing Jaya Bachchan with an imaginary aarti ki thaali.

10. Shah Rukh Khan gives a kiss to his real-life daughter Suhana Khan on the set.

So wholesome. Gotta rewatch K3G for the 100thth time.