In 2021, we are celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the most iconic Hindi movies of all time. With time, the fame of the film has only grown, and here we look at some of the moments that were captured during its shoot. Did they know they were going to end up making an all-time classic?

1. Farah Khan and Karan Johar fixing Shah Rukh Khan's dupatta.

kabhi khushi kabhie gham
Source: Deccan Chronicle

2. Karan Johar directing a scene for Kareena Kapoor.

Karan johar in k3g
Source: Deccan Chronicle

3. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan hugging each other to mark the end of the shoot.

k3g cast
Source: Deccan Chronicle

4. Staring into Poo's mirror.

5. Shah Rukh and Kajol during the shoot of Suraj Hua Madhdham.

Shah Rukh and Kajol
Source: Bollywood Bubble

6. Farah Khan and Karan Johar posing for Shah Rukh during the shoot of the same song.

K3g behind the scenes
Source: Bollywood Bubble

7. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reading their lines.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Bollywood Bubble

8. Bole Choodiyan rehearsals.

K3g BTS photos
Source: Bollywood Bubble

9. Karan Johar directing Jaya Bachchan with an imaginary aarti ki thaali.

K3G and karan johar
Source: Bollywood Bubble

10. Shah Rukh Khan gives a kiss to his real-life daughter Suhana Khan on the set.

Shah rukh and suhana
Source: Bollywood Shaadis

So wholesome. Gotta rewatch K3G for the 100thth time.