As we get closer to concluding 2021, we hope the new year is good for all of us.

With so much buzz around in 2021, we had a lot to look at. From Vicky Kat's wedding, Priyanka's look in the Matrix series, Ranbir Alia's Diwali celebrations, and more the scrolling never stopped.

Here's a look at some viral photos of our Bollywood celebs that broke the internet in 2021.

1. The pictures that scream love, affection, bonding, fairytale how many more adjectives do I need? Vicky Katrina's wedding has been the highlight of Tinseltown.



2. Is it too much to say? They lit up my Diwali with these couple-goals pictures.



3. In January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their daughter Vamika.

4. SRK's shirtless picture from Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar literally made me sing, ankhon mein teri Ajab si ajab si adayein hai.

5. When heavenly gorgeous Diya Mirza shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump.



6. When Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture-perfect moment from Diwali. But the painting behind grabbed netizens' attention, and you know what happened next.

7. Amidst the promotions of 83 this picture left netizens going bonkers.



8. When Kareena Kapoor flaunted her baby bump and left us all aflutter. She looked GORG!

9. When the 11-year-old love story of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa came true and showed us how forever love looks like.

10. When Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani took everyone by surprise and made their relationship official.

11. When global star Priyanka Chopra revealed her first look from the most-awaited Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

12. When Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to confirm her breakup. And netizens showered love & support for her with utter respect.

Did we miss anything?