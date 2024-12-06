Big-budget films are on the rise, and so are the paychecks of India’s biggest stars. While Bollywood’s Khans have long dominated the list of highest-paid actors, South Indian superstars are quickly catching up, proving that Indian cinema is no longer confined to regional boundaries.

Let’s dig into the staggering numbers behind the salaries of these A-listers who charge more than ₹100 crore per project.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood doesn’t just command the box office but also a paycheck that’s as royal as his title. For Pathaan, SRK reportedly earned ₹120 crore upfront, along with a massive 60% share of the film’s profits. Given the blockbuster success of Pathaan, it’s safe to say King Khan is sitting on a mountain of cash and box-office glory.

2. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist doesn’t come cheap. Aamir Khan’s paycheck reflects his commitment to storytelling and his box-office pull. He reportedly charges ₹100-150 crore per film and takes home a whopping 70% of the profits. With such deals, his films aren’t just movies, they’re events.

3. Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan knows how to turn action-packed blockbusters into cash cows. For Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan was reportedly paid ₹130 crore upfront, along with a share of the profits. Despite mixed reviews, his stardom ensures that his films rake in the moolah.

4. Allu Arjun

The Pushpa frenzy was real, and Allu Arjun is riding the wave to become one of India’s highest-paid actors. The actor reportedly charged ₹300 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Considering the box-office storm created by the first installment, his paycheck feels more like an investment.

5. Prabhas

Prabhas catapulted to superstardom with Baahubali, and there’s been no looking back since. Today, he reportedly charges over ₹100 crore per project, cementing his position as a pan-India superstar who dominates the box office across languages.

6. Thalapathy Vijay

From Tamil Nadu to the world, Vijay’s films are a spectacle, and so is his paycheck. For Varisu, the actor reportedly bagged ₹125 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

7. Rajinikanth

The Thalaiva of Indian cinema has been a force for decades, and his paycheck reflects his legendary status. Rajinikanth reportedly charges ₹150 crore per film, a testament to his unmatched stardom in Tamil cinema and beyond.

8. Akshay Kumar

While Akshay Kumar’s recent films haven’t set the box office on fire, his fee remains one of the highest in Bollywood. For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2, the actor reportedly charged ₹135 crore, proving his enduring marketability.

These paychecks are proof that Indian cinema is bigger than ever, with actors commanding fees that rival global stars. With South Indian superstars giving Bollywood a run for its money, one thing is clear, Indian audiences love good content, regardless of its origin. And these stars? They’re laughing their way to the bank.