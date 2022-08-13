Bollywood seems to have earned the tag of not experimenting with films. With movies failing at the box office, Covid-19, and celebs asking for praise for bad stories, Bollywood needs to gear up with a lot of things.

While movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings keep our hope alive, let's take a look at the Box office performances of some recent films.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Box office collection: ₹129 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role received a lot of accolades from the audience and the industry. The film was a stark reminder of the rights and dignity the sex workers deserve in our society.

2. Shamshera

Box office collection: ₹42 crore

Shamshera marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to Bollywood. Even though the movie had a grass-root element and lots of action- the movie failed to cross even a 50-crore mark at the box office.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Box office collection: ₹250 crore

Let's be honest, it was Tabu's extraordinary performance that saved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Calling it a horror-comedy clearly misfired and the sequel didn't live up to part one.

4. Jugjugg Jeeyo

Box office collection: ₹83 crore

Jugjugg Jeeyo clearly created a lot of buzz on Instagram with Nach Punjaban. The film was a fresh take on marriages and somewhat did a decent job.

5. Samrat Prithviraj

Box office collection: ₹80 crore

Samrat Prithviraj made waves even before its release for many reasons. The historical drama had Akshay Kumar in the titular role and had a budget of a whooping ₹300 crore but failed to impress the audience.

6. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Box office collection: ₹15 crore

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar the movie had Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This comedy-drama film talked about many social issues including, female foeticide, Aata Saata marriage, and patriarchy.

Also read: From Gangubai To Gehraiyaan, Here's How Much Celebs Charged For Their Roles.

7. The Kashmir Files

Box office collection: ₹252 crore

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files showcased the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Though the film got banned in many foreign countries it did a decent job in India.

8. Jersey

Box office collection: ₹19 crores

Jersey was a remake of a Telugu film starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The plot revolved around the life of a man who would go to lengths to fulfill his son’s dreams.

9. 83

Box office collection: ₹109 crore

Directed by Kabir Khan 83 chronicled India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship in 1983. The movie surely cracked the numbers at the Box office.

10. Badhaai Do

Box office collection: ₹55 crore

Badhaai Do was a refreshing take on love, families, and showcasing a story of the LGBTQ+ community. This heartwarming film starred Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Let's hope we get to see some meaningful Bollywood films for the rest of the year.

Read more: 14 Bollywood Celebs Who Worked On Films For Almost Nothing In Return.