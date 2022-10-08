So, remember the British Empire? The one which drained India of wealth, economy, agriculture, society, unity, life, and basically everything else for 200 years? Yes. Apparently, Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, does not feel sorry for the Empire’s past; she’s actually proud of it.
In an interview clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Suella can be heard saying, “It was the British Empire that brought infrastructure, the legal system, the civil service, the military to countries like Kenya and Mauritius.” She further says, “History is complex and nuanced. And I’m not going to apologise for Empire. I’m not going to apologise for our past.”
It’s pretty gutsy (and self-centered) to go on television and make the most insensitive and ignorant comment ever just because your family was privileged enough to not face the extreme brunt of British colonisation. For the unversed, recently, Suella also talked about her reservations on migrations in the UK. She said, “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.”
Here’s how Twitter reacted to her colonial hangover.
Exactly, this narrative is ridiculous and rooted in narcissism and delusion. Countries do not need to be looted, oppressed, and colonized to develop railways and military.
People in power making deluded comments about the British Empire goes on to show how colonial hangover is still very much rampant.