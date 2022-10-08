So, remember the British Empire? The one which drained India of wealth, economy, agriculture, society, unity, life, and basically everything else for 200 years? Yes. Apparently, Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, does not feel sorry for the Empire’s past; she’s actually proud of it.

In an interview clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Suella can be heard saying, “It was the British Empire that brought infrastructure, the legal system, the civil service, the military to countries like Kenya and Mauritius.” She further says, “History is complex and nuanced. And I’m not going to apologise for Empire. I’m not going to apologise for our past.”

Suella Braverman is horrifying.

With comments and speeches like this, we can’t say we weren’t warned. She brushes past the fact that “yes, history is complexed and nuanced”. But states: “I’m not going to apologise to the British empire. I’m not going to apologise for our past” — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 6, 2022

It’s pretty gutsy (and self-centered) to go on television and make the most insensitive and ignorant comment ever just because your family was privileged enough to not face the extreme brunt of British colonisation. For the unversed, recently, Suella also talked about her reservations on migrations in the UK. She said, “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to her colonial hangover.

Worst is she is not even ashamed of the British colonial past. And such people unsurprisingly turn out to be Brown sepoys desperate to seek approval of their white masters. Cutest thing? You can simp after your Brit masters and yet you will forever be 2nd grade citizen for them. https://t.co/rd3n25lRby — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) October 8, 2022

This may surprise some people but the British Empire did not in fact invent having a legal system … or a military. https://t.co/Rl7qEKRigj — Dr Owen Rees (@reeshistory) October 8, 2022

What's the imperial version of Stockholm syndrome? My family were Conservative but I understand the failings and horror that the empire caused. They built roads so they are good….Nice one. https://t.co/OMp55243ry — Leona Chaliha (@Leonachaliha) October 8, 2022

This may surprise some people but the British Empire did not in fact invent having a legal system … or a military. https://t.co/Rl7qEKRigj — Dr Owen Rees (@reeshistory) October 8, 2022

The ultimate goal of empire building is to convince the colonised that an Empire- built on their blood and bones- was good for them. Physical empires can be taken down…colonies can be liberated…minds 🧠 however can be colonised for a millennia. #commonwealth https://t.co/QyivG8aTrm — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) October 8, 2022

She's proud of the british empire and delusional https://t.co/QazRPsglai — woo (@sfsvdav) October 8, 2022

British gave Howrah bridge to India but in some other part of the same state, they brutally r*ped the women activists who raised voice against their white colonising a s s. I am still traumatized of the scenes I had to watch in a Binoy Badal Dinesh based movie. So yeah, f*ck UK. https://t.co/FyfCqwBkVf — bluengrylife (@bluengrylife) October 8, 2022

How utterly & completely mind-colonized @SuellaBraverman is! She is clueless how her ancestors landed up in Fiji, Mauritius, Kenya… The utter depredation the "Empire" brought upon her ancestors drove them to servitude, but her eyes glint with ecstasy when she extols the Empire! https://t.co/poDftiVIQT — Raj Vedam (@RajVedam1) October 8, 2022

Exactly, this narrative is ridiculous and rooted in narcissism and delusion. Countries do not need to be looted, oppressed, and colonized to develop railways and military.

When are people going to stop whitewashing colonial history by quoting railways, military, or infrastructure?

If they had not plundered, the indigenous people would have developed or not developed those things according to their needs. https://t.co/XdlZijoo4i — Ruchita Singh (@paci_fire) October 8, 2022

Her mother was an Indian Tamilian & father from Goa,then,perhaps,they moved to other countries.She is proud of "HER" British umpire for colonization & recently she said that Indians are solely responsible for Leicester violence & most illegal immigrants are from India,so UK ++ https://t.co/2yOtusbfOP — Dr's Diaries (@DiariesDr) October 8, 2022

Colonial hangover is still sucking upto her Colonial master. https://t.co/svYDNKMqdW — KeepitDope_Suv (@_JoshNeverStops) October 8, 2022

Suella oh Suella …

My grandparents lost their home to Partition Suella

That was the great gift of British Empire Suella

My grandparents passed away without getting a chance to see their home where they were born Suella..1/n https://t.co/izsW4eIh3i — Bharati K (@Bha7at1_Shanka7) October 8, 2022

Hmmm. The lady seems to have taken on the “white man’s burden” after he dumped it long ago!! https://t.co/2S2mRQP9pC — Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) October 8, 2022

This is the outcome of not teaching colonial history at school… https://t.co/DOZSVA2hNJ — Jindi Singh KA (@jindisinghka) October 7, 2022

People in power making deluded comments about the British Empire goes on to show how colonial hangover is still very much rampant.