Unless you live under a rock, you know about the hype associated with BTS. The band has fans all over the world - and well, we all know why. Their fans or as we call them - ARMY, always gets the best tea and intriguing facts. And now, they've found similarities between Princess Diana and BTS' Jungkook.

jungkook as princess diana a thread ~ ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/VFmyp3yMLT — sara⁷ halal era 🌙 stu(dying) 📚 | #jiminost (@yoongsbae) April 12, 2022

The ARMY has taken over Twitter with a theory, that Jungkook is Diana reincarnated. Of course, people haven't been calm, ever since. It all started after a Twitter user shared a post explaining how Diana’s day of passing was just a day before Jungkook’s birthday.

Understandably, people had a lot to say. Some even said that given the time difference in Paris and Seoul, the dates match as well.

and considering the time difference, there's a big probability Jungkook was born when it was still 31st in England — Marte⁷ (@GL0SSMYLARG0) April 12, 2022

well actually she died in France, she died at 1h30am in Paris so in Seoul it was 8h30 since France and South Korea have a 7h time difference; it was still the 31st — 猜东里啊猜 ⁷ (@dino_train_) April 12, 2022

Others pointed out the similarities in their personalities and the way of dressing.

y’all are reaching so far for this princess diana reborn as jungkook theory PLS BTS RELEASE THE ALBUM 😭 pic.twitter.com/UzdiseDLm1 — ⁷ saw bts. (@1800RKIVE) April 13, 2022

The Twitter post has convinced fans that Jungkook is the second life of Diana and honestly, the similarities are uncanny. This post that started the conversation, has over 59.5K likes (at the time of writing this article).

please this whole conversation almost convinced me that jk is actually the 2nd life of princess diana💀 pic.twitter.com/yXrZB0qL9v — lunox• (@mymochiss) April 13, 2022

I mean, I'm not saying it's true. But, we can't really deny it - can we?