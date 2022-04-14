Unless you live under a rock, you know about the hype associated with BTS. The band has fans all over the world - and well, we all know why. Their fans or as we call them - ARMY, always gets the best tea and intriguing facts. And now, they've found similarities between Princess Diana and BTS' Jungkook.

The ARMY has taken over Twitter with a theory, that Jungkook is Diana reincarnated. Of course, people haven't been calm, ever since. It all started after a Twitter user shared a post explaining how Diana’s day of passing was just a day before Jungkook’s birthday. 

Understandably, people had a lot to say. Some even said that given the time difference in Paris and Seoul, the dates match as well.

Others pointed out the similarities in their personalities and the way of dressing

The Twitter post has convinced fans that Jungkook is the second life of Diana and honestly, the similarities are uncanny. This post that started the conversation, has over 59.5K likes (at the time of writing this article). 

I mean, I'm not saying it's true. But, we can't really deny it - can we?